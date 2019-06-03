ALTON - Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to a serious accident involving a motorcycle at 3:23 a.m. Monday on Monument Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said it was “a very serious traffic crash.”

“We had to close the road down on East Broadway at Monument Avenue after the crash and it didn’t reopen until 9:05 this morning,” she said Monday morning.

The motorcyclist was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital from the scene with "life-threatening injuries," Officer Hejna said.

Officer Hejna said more about the person injured and the accident will be released later today.

