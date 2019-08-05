ALTON - A "serious" crash with a motorcycle and a car occurred at Oakwood and Buckmaster in Alton at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said a car was turning north (left) onto Buckmaster from Oakwood when the accident happened.

"A male on the motorcycle was traveling east on Oakwood," the chief said. "The biker attempted to pass the car on the left just as the car turned left. The biker was seriously injured and was later arched to a St. Louis hospital."

Chief Simmons said the biker remains "serious," having suffered a head injury. The case is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic group. No names will be provided at this time.

