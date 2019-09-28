Listen to the story

ALTON – A motorcyclist was involved in a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in Alton.

The accident happened in the Northbound lanes of Homer Adams Parkway, north of Boadway and south of College around 2 pm.

Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, and East Alton Police Department were on scene. Alton's Traffic Unit arrived on the scene to investigate.

Northbound Lanes has been closed to traffic at this time. It's unknown on the extent of the injuries.

More Info to come.

