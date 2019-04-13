WOOD RIVER – The crash that involved a car and motorcycle on Friday night resulted in one fatality.

The motorcycle was driven by a male in their 20s, who died from injuries suffered in the accident, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Saturday morning. Chief Wells said the name of the victim would be released after all the family had been notified.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Obviously this is just a bad thing to happen to anybody,” Chief Wells said. “You definitely feel bad for the family and those involved in the wreck. It is a traumatic thing for all involved. The only thing we can do is the right thing working the accident and the investigation. People in law enforcement are also human in these types of situations; our prayers are with the family and the loved ones involved.”

The following are details from the accident provided by Wood River Police:

“On Friday, April 12, 2019, the Wood River Police Department responded to a traffic crash, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Madison Avenue (Illinois Route 143) at Second Street in Wood River. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The car was driven by a female with one passenger. The motorcycle was driven by a male from Wood River.

“The male on the motorcycle was fatally injured. The occupants of the car were uninjured. The Wood River Police Department requested a reconstructionist with the Illinois State Police to respond to assist with reconstructing the accident. The accident remains under investigation. The highway was closed for several hours but was reopened early Saturday morning. The victim of the accident will not be identified at this time out of respect for the family.”Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: