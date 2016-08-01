LITCHFIELD - A Carlinville man died at the scene of an accident after a driver struck his motorcycle at 7:48 p.m. on Saturday on Illinois Route 16.

The Montgomery County coroner pronounced Robert Reiher, 49, of Carlinville dead at the scene after he was thrown from the motorcycle, Illinois State Police said.

A passenger on the motorcycle – Madeline Reiher, 18, of Carlinville – was also thrown from the motorcycle and taken to Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield by ARCH.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver was headed eastbound on Illinois Route 16, State Police said, when the two collided head-on slightly east of Corvette Drive in Litchfield.

The driver of the Chevrolet vehicle was taken to a hospital in Litchfield. State Police said his injuries were not life threatening.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the accident.

More like this: