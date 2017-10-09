Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Sunday night crash at Clark Bridge
ALTON - A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday night in another accident at the Clark Bridge intersection in Alton.
The crash was a motorcycle vs. car incident. The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded quickly to the scene.
The call came into the fire department at 8:52 p.m. Sunday to the fire department. The motorcycle rider was taken from the scene to Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton then transported by Survival Flight to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said.
No further information was available at this time.
Sweetman said overall there have been a lot of car accidents in the past few weeks. Earlier, there was a fatal incident in a ditch by Auto Butler in Alton where an employee apparently hit the accelerator while applying Windex, crashed, overturned, and died from injuries.
Sweetman acknowledged it was a very difficult day for first responders in Alton on Sunday.
