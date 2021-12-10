COLLINSVILLE - Joseph Walsh, Jr., 29, was a man loved by his family and others who knew him. Joseph's family is grief-stricken since his recent fatal motorcycle accident.

Katelyn Brimer, his sister, has organized a GoFundMe for Joseph. Joe is survived by his daughter, Raelynn Walsh, and the fundraiser is to assist his family with their present financial needs.

Joe lost his life in a traffic crash involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle on Collinsville Road near the entrance to FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing a little over a week ago.

Joe was a Collinsville High School graduate. He worked as a thermal spray technician for HTS Coatings in Madison. Joe's other loves were to paint and work on cars.

“I am trying to raise funds to help with the cost of unexpected expenses with the sudden passing of my oldest brother Joey,” Kate said. “I ask that no one feel obligated to donate, but any amount will help. This unfortunate situation has been a shock for everyone and is truly one of the toughest things our family has been through.

"We know that everyone that met Joey will always remember him because whether you knew him for your entire life, or just a few short weeks he left his impression on you. He was a genuine man with a heart of gold, and a contagious laugh that could lighten any situation.”

Kate continued and said: "If you’re reading this post the family ask that you please take time out of your day to hug your loved ones and spend every second that you can with them.

“Make memories with them and cherish every moment that you have with them because you never know if you will be able to ever do it again,” she said.

Joe loved his daughter and family and had a great heart, his sister-in-law Lauren Walsh, said. "He was very humble about everything.“His family and Jesus meant everything to him.”

Lauren Walsh added that "If Joseph would want us to say anything to others, it would be to let Jesus in your heart. If by saying that we were able to get one person to let Jesus in, he would be happy.”

For more information on how to donate to Joe's family, visit:www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-memorial-services-for-joseph-walsh-jr

