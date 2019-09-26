ALTON - A motorcycle, an Alton School bus and a blue SUV were involved in a crash around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Humbert Road in Alton.

Alton School District had multiple administrators at the scene and one reported that everyone in the school bus was safe and OK.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Fischer said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with injuries. He confirmed there were no injuries to the students on the school bus or in the SUV.



Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

