Edwardsville - Edwardsville Community Unit School District schools are doing all they can to stay connected to their students. Outside of the typical e-Learning that is occurring daily, the teachers and staff are finding creative ways to keep their students motivated and engaged.

At Edwardsville High School, the English Department has put together fun good morning videos and primary school teachers are reading bed time stories to their students using Zoom. Another teacher video conferenced her students at lunchtime so they could eat together. Some teachers are taking attendance by having their students find the best meme of the day regarding E-Learning and share it with others in their class through a secure learning management system.

But one of the most creative ways District 7 teachers are letting their students know that they are thinking of their students is with “Neighborhood Parades.” These parades are typically led by the school mascot and teachers follow, in their cars, of course, in decked out cars with motivational sayings. With big waves and even bigger smiles, the parade visits all of the neighborhoods in the school attendance area. The families are notified in advance so that their children are prepared to wave back, blow kisses and hold up their own motivational signs for their teachers. “The love between the children and teachers is so apparent, said Cathie Wright, Director for Curriculum and Instruction. “No one is pleased with our current situation, but our students and teachers are using every opportunity to show each other how much they miss being in the classroom.”

