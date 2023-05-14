ALTON - Moriah Chumbley always enjoys Mother’s Day, but this year is very special because soon she will own a Habitat for Humanity Home in Alton.

The Lewis and Clark Chapter has selected her for their next house in Alton, she said. Moriah describes her family's selection for the Habitat home as "a miracle."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Moriah has five children: Ashton, 13, London, 12, Peyton, 9, Madison, 8, and Kameron, 6.

Moriah has been a volunteer in the Habitat organization and her dream came true when she was selected to be the recipient of the home. She has also been a volunteer in the community and her church.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I plan to continue to help the Habitat organization in the future,” she said. “I am so excited for each of the children to have their own rooms.”

“I love Alton,” Moriah said. “It is a wonderful town. I am a full-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service, based out of St. Louis. I have been working there nine years.”

As a Mom, Moriah believes her key role is instilling her faith and values in her children.

“I love being able to watch them grow and teach them manners,” she said. “I love teaching them right from wrong and keeping God first with everything.”

More like this:

Young woman from Missouri City Takes On Illiteracy as World Literacy Foundation Youth Ambassador.   
Jul 15, 2025
L&C Student Ambassadors Forge Paths in Leadership, Purpose and Service
Aug 6, 2025
Jerseyville FFA’s Hope Lybarger Reflects On State Photo Contest Win
Aug 18, 2025
Earline's Originals Offers Custom Heirloom Children's Clothing and Sewing Lessons
Aug 16, 2025
"A Hard Race for Someone to Win": Powerboat Racer Looks Forward to Weekend's Alton Midwest Nationals Championship
Jul 17, 2025

 