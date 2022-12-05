LINCOLN – A year to remember has taken on a special meaning for one central Illinois family, with a mother-daughter joint release of new books they have authored to end 2022.

E.G. Keith is out with her second book of the year after her first successful young-adult novel Havoc was released in March. The sequel is Serenity, and in it, the now 12-year-old author picks right back up with her style of witty comebacks, timely puns, and an evil way of thinking.

Her mother, Jennifer J. Keith, makes her author debut with Fixing the Funny Bone. She uses the non-fiction self-help and humor book to introduce new audiences to her G.R.I.T. method, which embraces using humor to help heal from pain and trauma.

The mother-daughter duo will formally introduce their new books with a public signing and meet-and-greet event this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Woman’s Club (230 N. McLean St., Lincoln, IL). Anyone interested is welcome to meet the authors, get signed copies of their books, ask questions, enjoy snacks, and more. Learn more at the Facebook event page for the signing event: https://www.facebook.com/events/3394105197486209.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both ladies say while their works are very different, they are excited to present their passion for storytelling and writing together to reach new audiences just in time for the holidays.

“My mom has long inspired me to write and pull those stories out of my head onto paper, and I’ve been fortunate to write two novels in just under a year,” E.G. Keith said. “I hope everyone enjoys our books as much as they told me they enjoyed Havoc.”

“I have had a book done in my head for a long time, but I knew I had to get moving when my then 11-year-old daughter finished hers so quickly this year,” Jennifer J. Keith said. “We are so fortunate to have many friends and family who appreciate what we have to share and we look forward to seeing them while we celebrate this achievement on Sunday.”

Both authors are online: Jennifer is at fixingthefunnybone.com and E.G. is at egkeith.com. Their books will be available in stores and are available now at Amazon.com: Fixing the Funny Bone and Serenity.

More like this: