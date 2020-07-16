GRANITE CITY - A mother indicated her juvenile son - Gabriel T. Johnson - was determined missing at 11:15 p.m. on July 15, 2020, in Granite City. The mother arrived at Granite City Police Department on July 16, 2020.

"Gabriel T. Johnson, age 15, M/B, approx. 5’09-5’10 in height, 100-115 lbs., currently with a faded Mohawk, left their residence in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue in Granite City and has failed to return," the Granite City Police Department said Thursday afternoon. "There is no clothing description that can be provided at this time. Gabriel is described as a tall and very thin teenager who is autistic."

If anyone has contact with or may have knowledge as to the whereabouts of Gabriel Johnson, you are asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.

