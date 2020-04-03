Throughout this Shelter at Home order, RiverBender.com will continue to provide quality customer service to our clients. Taking every precaution and following the policies in place, some team members are working from home, but still in constant contact with our clients and our audience to address all needs.

The first week of the Shelter at Home order, a small percentage of Riverbender’s clients called in a pandemic panic. Of course, the natural reaction to a crisis such as this Coronavirus is to hunker down and protect short-term profitability.

As a single mom, “I totally understand why this could be the first reaction," Amy Smith, a Riverbender.com Advertising and Marketing consultant, said. "I spent many years of juggling living expenses while raising my son.”

However, history has shown the only sensible course for any advertiser to maintain a presence through this recession is to be investing in their long-term brand building. Sounds crazy right? But so very true!

The audience is extremely active right now for Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com with the latest in all the different COVID-19 developments, a huge plus for advertisers. Our traffic is higher than its ever been and this provides great value for those who are currently advertising with us.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Throughout my 20+ year career, I’ve only experienced one crisis like this, 9/11," Smith said. "I was employed at The Telegraph at that time, and the phones rang with the same frantic concerns as I heard last week. The fear of the unknown can persuade hasty decisions."

Many small businesses are presently relying solely on their FB page as their advertising platform. This is not a sound decision for many reasons. For example, the Facebook algorithm and how it shares your posts can be tricky. Businesses must keep in mind that their posts are not usually seen by all of their followers. Facebook sends your post to a small sampling of your followers and then waits to see how many people "engage" (like, share, or comment). It then uses those numbers to determine how many more people it will send the post to. In other words, 100 followers do not mean 100 people will see your post! Another thing to keep in mind is that there are plenty of good prospects that don’t follow your FB page. How are you reaching that audience? FB is a great marketing tool, but it is not a replacement for the comprehensive marketing needed to grow your business.

It is essential to keep your message active. Due to this Shelter at Home order, they may not be able to shop your business at this time, but you want them to think of YOU and not your competitor once we resume normal daily lifestyles.

Our sales team is working and phones are forwarded to our personal lines while working from home. We can always address your needs and the program that will fit your budget over the phone through a conference call or a GoToMeeting until this order is lifted. You can reach Amy Smith at 618.465.9850 ext. 231.

NOW is the time to share your voice before your competitor does.

Trust that this too shall pass, do you want to be Top of Mind?