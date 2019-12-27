Most Popular Baby Names at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 2019
O’FALLON, IL) A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 2019.
The top baby names at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 2019 was:
Boys:
- Tied for #1:
- James
- Jaxon
- Tied for #2:
- Carter
- Noah
- Oliver
Girls:
- Ava
- Tied for #2:
- Avery
- Eleanor
- Ella
- Emma
For more information about the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit https://www.steliz.org/Medical-Services/Women-Infants-Center. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
