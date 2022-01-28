ALTON - Morse Home Improvement, a home improvement and remodeling business based in Alton, is celebrating a milestone anniversary of 60 years in business in 2022. The company has provided kitchen and bathroom remodeling, patio enclosures, awnings, entry doors, and other related services to the Madison, Jersey, and St. Clair County areas for decades.

President Jay Lindley said founder Allen Morse started the company in 1962 before selling it to Lindley’s father in 1987. Under his father’s management, Lindley started working in the company warehouse before rising through the ranks and eventually becoming owner himself.

“I started at Morse as the warehouse guy, and then I went to helping with contractors, and then I went into sales, so it was just kind of a natural progression - and I’m glad it went that way because now, I don’t ask anybody to do anything I haven’t done or wouldn’t do myself,” Lindley said.

Lindley said the company’s specialty is its strong reputation, and that their genuine dedication to quality customer service helps set them apart from their competition.

“I think the edge is our reputation and how much we care about the job being done right and the customer being happy,” Lindley said. “If a contractor tells you, ‘Oh yeah, every one of our jobs goes perfect, everybody’s happy all the time,’ they’re lying. It’s the willingness to stay until the customer’s happy, to fix any mistakes or errors the right way, as opposed to, ‘Oh well, we screwed that up, what’s the cheapest way we can make this right?’”

Like many local businesses, Morse Home Improvement has had to adapt to the ever-changing COVID-19 Pandemic. But while many businesses suffered from their customers staying home, Lindley’s business experienced the opposite effect.

“I’d say business picked up,” Lindley said. “I think people spending more times in their homes and not spending money on dinners out … it freed up some income for them to get that deck or that patio cover or whatever remodeling project they’ve been wanting to do for a while.”

Lindley’s advice for any local business owner is to do what’s morally right and treat people the way you want to be treated, and the rest is sure to follow.

“Just making sure our customers are happy, that reflects on our reputation, which gets referrals, which gets repeat customers,” Lindley said. “Our ‘Morse Code,’ honesty, integrity, quality, fairness, and service, that’s not just a logo, not just a catchphrase, we do live by that.”

To find out more about Morse Home Improvement or request a quote, visit mhi1962.com or call (618) 465-0505.

