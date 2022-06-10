MORO - Debra Reed, regional director of operations at Crest Healthcare Consulting, has been named a "Woman of Distinction" by McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards program, a national competition for the skilled nursing industry.

Reed was also named a “Veteran VIP” - a woman with over 15 years of industry experience - by a panel of industry experts for her contributions to the field of skilled nursing. She was presented with an award at a ceremony that was held in Chicago on May 12.

Reed said that her husband Scott and their two daughters - Amber and Cassie - are “so proud” of her accomplishment, and she is equally proud of her team at Crest Healthcare Consulting.

“It is humbling to be recognized by McKnight’s,” Reed said. “This also honors my team, as it supports the terrific job they have all done during the pandemic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Crest Healthcare Consulting provides consulting services to central/southern Illinois long-term care and rehabilitation facilities. Reed said she has enjoyed hearing the perspectives of their clientele during her time with the company.

“Many of the seniors I work with today have lived full and fascinating lives and have unselfishly given much of themselves for the betterment of their families, communities and country,” Reed said. “Talking with them and learning from their stories and experiences enriches my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back to this older generation.”

Reed developed and implemented a new management philosophy used across Crest Healthcare’s facilities, designed to create a more positive work environment and boost morale among staff members, who Reed calls “unsung heroes” of healthcare.

Crest Healthcare Consulting CEO Shully Lichtman said Reed has made significant contributions to both the company and the field of skilled nursing.

“Our company - and the entire industry - have benefited enormously from the knowledge and experience of seasoned professionals such as Debbie,” Lichtman said. “We are grateful for her exceptional commitment to both our residents and our staff. She treats all residents with respect and compassion and strives to create a family-like workplace for staff at each of our facilities.”

To learn more about Crest Healthcare Consulting, visit cresthcc.com.

More like this: