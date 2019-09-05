ALTON - Thursday afternoon, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Rafiel B. Valdes, 33, of Alton, with one count of Aggravated Battery, and one count of Unlawful Restraint after a morning call to Alton Police.

This morning, just before 8 a.m., Alton Police responded to multiple reports of a possible child abduction in the 3400 block of Brown Street in Alton.

Because the Alton Police Department has all officers, including Patrol, Detectives, and Administration, in and around the schools and bus stops on a daily basis; an Alton Police Detective was nearby and arrived on scene within one minute of the call being dispatched. Several other officers and detectives were also nearby because of the school patrols and arrived on scene within the next minute.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle, crashed at the end of a nearby dead-end street. A 26-year-old Alton woman was contacted walking in the area, and it was determined she was the victim in this incident; not a child as originally reported. It was also determined that the suspect, identified as Rafiel B. Valdes, 33 of Alton, had fled the area, on foot, in an unknown direction.

Valdes and the victim had been involved in a dating relationship prior to this incident, and further investigation revealed that Valdes grabbed the victim and forced her into his vehicle during the course of an argument. Valdes then, reportedly, refused to allow the victim to exit his vehicle when she tried to do so.

Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $33,000 by the honorable Judge Heflin.

Valdes is described as a 33-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. Valdes is actively wanted by the police and should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not attempt to contact him directly. Instead, if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Valdes, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.



These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

