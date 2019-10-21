EDWARDSVILLE - Morgan Tulacro, a junior defensive setter for Edwardsville's girls' volleyball team, has played a key role in the Tigers' successful season, and in the team's 25-17, 25-16 win over Collinsville Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Tulacro led with 12 assists.

The Tigers played very well against the Kahoks, and Tulacro was very pleased with the outcome of the match.

"I thought we did really well," Tulacro said in a postmatch interview. "I know that being in Chicago really built our confidence up, because we won against really big teams up there, so I think we cleaned up in here today."



Edwardsville finished in fourth place at the Scholastic Cup tournament in St. Charles, in far west suburban Chicago, this past weekend, and the momentum built up in the tournament carried over into the match against Collinsville.

"Yeah, absolutely," Tulacro said. "It really showed us how we can play, like, to a different level than what we thought we could."

The approach the Tigers took has been one that's worked very well for them thus far in the season.

"We just knew we had to take care of business," Tulacro said, "like, do what we know how to do, and play our game, really."

Article continues after sponsor message

That the Tigers have done this season, rolling out to their 20th consecutive 20-win season. The Tigers have played very well during the recent stretch, and there's plenty to be happy about.

"Yeah, absolutely," Tulacro said. "You know, I'm just so proud of us from the beginning of the season. We really have grown, like, into our own team."

The IHSA Class 4A playoffs begin at the end of October, and Tulacro believes that there's a good, positive feeling among the team.

"Excitement, really," Tulacro said. "I'm just excited to get out there and really just show how much we've grown from last year, especially. I'm just ready," she said with a hearty laugh.

The ultimate goal, of course, is to get to the state finals in mid-November at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal. And Tulacro thinks the Tigers have a great shot to advance.

"Absolutely," Tulacro said. "If we play our game, and show who we are and what we're capable of, there's an absolute chance we can come out with that state title."

And also show the Chicago-area schools that there's a very good quality of volleyball that's played in southern Illinois as well.

"The south's got it, too," Tulacro said with a big smile. "It's not just about Chicago," she also said with a laugh.

More like this: