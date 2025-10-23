LITCHFIELD - The Marquette girls volleyball team closed out its regular season with a 2-1 victory over Litchfield on the road Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. The Explorers won the match with set scores of 25-18, 20-25, and 27-25, improving their season record to 19-15.

Key contributors in the match included Morgan Rister, who recorded 13 service points on 18 serves, along with 32 digs and 29 receptions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sharon Dugas added six kills and one block, while Mia Moore contributed seven kills, eight digs, and five service points.

Ari Davenport provided nine service points, 13 assists, six digs, one kill, and one ace. Ella Tesson finished with five kills, and Karly Davenport posted two blocks, four kills, five digs, and five receptions. Emma Demsey also helped defensively with 10 receptions and six digs.

With the regular season complete, Marquette will begin postseason play on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the Red Bud 2A Regional against East Alton-Wood River (EAWR). Marquette will go for its 20th win of the season against the Oilers under head coach Mark Ellerbracht.