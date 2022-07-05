JERSEY - Morgan Johnson is one of those athletes/students involved in a multitude of activities and has excelled at each of them. Johnson who recently graduated, was a track and field and cross country star and actively involved in cheerleading, National Honor Society, and is a competitive dancer at Parish School of Performing Arts.

She is employed at a local boutique Ivy & Blush. Morgan's next step will be as a business administration and marketing major and continue to run a small business she started in high school. She also has been involved in the Jersey CEO program.

"Jersey County CEO is an incredible program and I am proud to have been a part of it," she said.

Morgan said she loved her high school track and field and cross country coaches Lauren Kallal and Harold Landon.

"I have run track my junior and senior years and I work hard at the sport in and out of practice and always try to improve," she said. "This was my last season of track and my favorite thing about it is the friends I've made along the way and the adrenaline I feel when running races.

"I like working out, reading, running, cooking, and working on my own small business. High school sports have taught me the value of hard work and overall made me a more disciplined person."

"I will not be on the track team, but I plan to join a running club in college. I'll be attending the University of Kansas in the fall. I was ranked number 6 in my class and have maintained A's all while being in three sports.

She closed by saying: "I want to thank everyone who supports me and helps me succeed. "I would like to thank my parents for coming to all of my meets and supporting me and my coaches for always pushing me to be my best."

