Morgan County Treasurer Dies In Friday Morning Crash
June 15, 2020 10:22 AM June 15, 2020 10:23 AM
JACKSONVILLE - Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.
The accident occurred at Old State Road and Wallbaum Lane at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Sangamon County.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.
