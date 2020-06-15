JACKSONVILLE - Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.

The accident occurred at Old State Road and Wallbaum Lane at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Sangamon County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

