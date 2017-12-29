CHICAGO — More than half a billion dollars in jackpots are up for grabs this weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot rolled Tuesday night to $306 million for tonight’s drawing. Powerball stands at $384 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were – 03 - 09 - 16 - 56 - 60 – and the Powerball number was 03. While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 38,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $50,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $306 million; cash option of $191 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $384 million; cash option of $239.7 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

