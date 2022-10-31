The Inaugural Wood River Chili Cook Off

WOOD RIVER - The inaugural Wood River Chili Cookoff was what organizers called "a huge success" on Saturday in Wood River with an estimated 500-plus people in attendance.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Kristen Burns, marketing and promotions consultant for Wood River, said 21 contestants participated in the first Wood River Chili Cookoff.

"We had music, drinks, chili, kids activities," Burns said. "We are always wanting to show people what a great community we are in Wood River for families. This gives people the opportunity to come see some of the restaurants we have here and have good family fun."

The Chili Cookoff winners were:

Restaurant Grand Champion - The Pump House Bar & Grill

Article continues after sponsor message

Organization/Business - Three Stooges BBQ

People's Choice - Bootleggin BBQ

Mayor's Choice - C and B Boiled Bagels

City Managers Choice - Buenos Aires Cafe.

Burns closed by saying: "Thank you to everyone who came out, our chili participants, volunteers, and residents! We hope you enjoyed yourselves, we will see you next year!"

More like this:

Wood River Calls on Volunteers for Spring Clean Up
May 2, 2025
Wood River to Host Annual Summer Kickoff Festival
May 3, 2025
Traffic Disrupted Following Crash at Wood River and Madison Avenue
2 days ago
Rep. Amy Elik’s Office Hosting Mobile Office Hours in Wood River
Apr 8, 2025
Re-Elected Wood River Council Members Reflect On Accomplishments
5 days ago

 