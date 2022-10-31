More Than 500 Attend First Wood River Chili Cookoff
The Inaugural Wood River Chili Cook Off
WOOD RIVER - The inaugural Wood River Chili Cookoff was what organizers called "a huge success" on Saturday in Wood River with an estimated 500-plus people in attendance.
Kristen Burns, marketing and promotions consultant for Wood River, said 21 contestants participated in the first Wood River Chili Cookoff.
"We had music, drinks, chili, kids activities," Burns said. "We are always wanting to show people what a great community we are in Wood River for families. This gives people the opportunity to come see some of the restaurants we have here and have good family fun."
The Chili Cookoff winners were:
Restaurant Grand Champion - The Pump House Bar & Grill
Organization/Business - Three Stooges BBQ
People's Choice - Bootleggin BBQ
Mayor's Choice - C and B Boiled Bagels
City Managers Choice - Buenos Aires Cafe.
Burns closed by saying: "Thank you to everyone who came out, our chili participants, volunteers, and residents! We hope you enjoyed yourselves, we will see you next year!"
