The Inaugural Wood River Chili Cook Off

WOOD RIVER - The inaugural Wood River Chili Cookoff was what organizers called "a huge success" on Saturday in Wood River with an estimated 500-plus people in attendance.

Kristen Burns, marketing and promotions consultant for Wood River, said 21 contestants participated in the first Wood River Chili Cookoff.

"We had music, drinks, chili, kids activities," Burns said. "We are always wanting to show people what a great community we are in Wood River for families. This gives people the opportunity to come see some of the restaurants we have here and have good family fun."