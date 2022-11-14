Edwardsville Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair 2022

EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville Band Boosters, Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair featured handcrafted items from more than 300 local vendors and was packed through the day on Saturday at EHS.

EHS Band Director Ryan Lipscomb said the art and craft fair celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday.

“This year is great to be back at Edwardsville High School,” he said. “This year we had a great turnout. This couldn’t be done without the hard work of the band boosters organization.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Katie Heiser, a band parent, said she was overwhelmed at the number of people who attended the Saturday event.

“The band program is getting better every year,” she said and she added that the support for this special event was outstanding.

Lipscomb said it is definitely uplifting to see how many come out and support the band.

“We appreciate all the support we get in Edwardsville,” he said. “One of the most fun things is that a lot of alumni come back for the events and let us know them what is going on in their lives."

More like this: