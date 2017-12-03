ALTON - The Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair kicked off the 29th annual fair this weekend to help raise funds for the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders at Alton High School.

Each year vendors pack the school with items that are at least 50 percent homemade goods. This year 244 vendors have set up and taken over the hallways of AHS.

All proceeds from the vendors fees go to benefit the music program for the school district.

“We’ve have wonderful community support, we’ve been packed all day,” Amy Hillery, ABOB President, said. “One hundred percent of our profits go back to the 800-plus band and orchestra students that are in the district. We buy instruments, uniforms, instrument repair, bus fees. This covers about a third of our budget.”

Kathy DeWitt and Rose Lammers, craft fair chairs, said it seems to grow every year and it’s always exciting to see the new ideas and crafts.

"It's nice to see all the new ideas," DeWitt said. "Every year I say I'm not buying anything, but I already have a stack going here."

“It’s really neat to see the creativeness of the community” Hillery added. “I mean I just walk through looking at some things and wish I had that kind of talent.”

Rose Lammers mentioned that some of the vendors use their money to help other local charities as well.

"Main Street Methodist Church, their Honduras team is here," Lammers said. "Their profits go to their mission to go to Honduras to give fluoride treatments to children. It's helping everybody."

The Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair opens again for breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, with the fair running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Alton Band and Orchestra Builders visit ABOB.net or visit their Facebook page.

