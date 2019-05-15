GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will celebrate the achievements of more than 1,000 members of the Class of 2019 during its 48th Annual Commencement ceremony tonight in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

More than 230 are registered to take part in the ceremony.

The event will be livestreamed on the college’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc, and on the Commencement webpage, www.lc.edu/graduation, beginning shortly before the ceremony’s start at 7 p.m.

The keynote speaker this year is Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham. Durham joined the ICCB in 2001 and started out in workforce development, but has extensive experience in various areas of higher education. He has policy andmanagement responsibilities for the third largest state system of community colleges in America, serving nearly 700,000 students in Illinois.

“I look forward to the opportunity to address the graduates of L&C as they celebrate this momentous occasion and get ready to go out into the workforce prepared for high-skilled, in-demand jobs or transfer to a bachelor’s degree program,” Durham said.

For guests arriving on campus to support the graduates, the doors of the theatre will open at 6 p.m. Additional seating will be provided in The Commons, where the ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens.

