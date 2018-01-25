EAST ALTON - As many as nine smash-and-grab burglaries and one car theft were reported in the 300 block of Kent in East Alton Thursday morning.

Cars with broken windows were discovered by officers on patrol East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said Thursday afternoon. Police also recovered a car stolen from St. Louis County, but also discovered another vehicle had been stolen from the neighborhood.

"We think people from St. Louis County come here in a vehicle stolen from there, do what they do, and then escape in a vehicle they steal here and go back," Cranmer said.

The stolen vehicle was described as a 2014 Jeep Patriot.

In former interviews with Riverbender.com, officers advised people to lock their vehicles and keep their keys out of them when not attended. While this is still excellent advice, especially given the amount of burglaries and car thefts of late, these people did have their windows busted if their cars were locked.

Cranmer could not comment regarding possible missing valuables, but recent similar cases across the county resulted in the thefts of money, electronics, jewelry, garage door openers and even guns.

To combat this wave of thefts and burglaries, Cranmer said officers in his department would have to "stay sharp."

