EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials want to warn those visiting the Administration Building or Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville about changing road closures in downtown Edwardsville.

Work is continuing and closures on St. Louis Street will be alternating from day-to-day from one end of the street to the other. Second Street remains closed.

Sidewalks and crosswalks will remain open for pedestrians from the large parking lot (Off Second Street) behind the county administration building. Access to the large parking lot from W. Vandalia Street would be closed this week and the public is asked to use Clay Street to reach the parking lot.

The county is asking the public not to cross or park in areas that are blocked off by barricades or caution tape.

In mid-April, construction started along Second Street at St. Louis Street and goes to High Street. Due to the construction and the installation of a new water line, the pedestrian crosswalk from the parking lot to the back of Administration Building is closed and temporarily moved.

There is crossing from the large lot where vehicles can access the small parking lot behind the building for handicap accessible parking. Additional signage and personnel are available to direct pedestrians where to cross the street.

The entire project, along Second Street and St. Louis Street will undergo various phases with a projected completion by mid-August.

Visit the county’s website at madisoncountyil.gov for up-to-date information.

