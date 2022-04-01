ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Northwoods.

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 10:29 PM, two City of Northwoods Police Officers in full uniform and marked patrol units responded to a call for service for a check the welfare in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue in the City of Northwoods. Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male near the residence. As the officers approached the residence, they were fired upon by that same adult male suspect. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspect and officer (s). The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The officers were not struck by gunfire, however one officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a medical issue.

An extensive search of the area was conducted by several police agencies and K-9 units but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect at that time.

The City of Northwoods Police Officers involved in this incident are 48 years of age with 8 years of law enforcement experience and 53 years of age with 5 years of law enforcement experience.

The suspect was later found at approximately 10:47 AM on 3/31/2022, in the 6900 block of Reder Avenue in Northwoods deceased due to a possible self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The suspect has been identified as Dwight Hogans, Jr., 24 years of age, of the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue in Northwoods, Missouri 63121.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

