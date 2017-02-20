http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/17-2-18-Dexter-Fowler-1-on-1.mp3

Due to my travel schedule, I was unable to stick around Spring Training until the St. Louis Cardinals finished their workouts this morning and missed Dexter Fowler address his recent comments about how the travel ban for Iran affects his family–his wife was born there.

It’s unfortunate that Fowler has to address his comments at all. He was asked a question, offered his take, and that was that. Or should’ve been.

Maybe you agreed or disagreed. Maybe it caused for a pause of reflection on the matter. Or maybe you read right past it and onto his thoughts about baseball and the upcoming season.

Regardless, it was one man’s opinion–albeit with a unique perspective on the matter as his family is directly affected by the ban.

Dexter Fowler was not on a soapbox trying to convert people to a political persuasion or trying to send a direct message to the White House. He simply gave his honest thoughts.

Granted, the most hostile comments on social media represent more of a minority than a majority of opinion and some are going to keep a closed mind no matter the argument.

When Fowler first signed with the Cardinals, he promised that he and his teammates were going to have fun–and thus far, they have. The smiles you’ve seen aren’t rehearsed or forced, but rather easy and often. Whether it’s with veterans, prospects, media, or otherwise, Fowler has been all smiles. That’s his personality.

Talking hitting approach with Matt Carpenter, discussing Adam Wainwright’s pitching practice, or going over the playlist for BP with Randal Grichuk and Kolten Wong, Fowler is doing just as he promised. Having fun.

But certainly there is more to the man as we are all learning. And that’s a positive. If asked, he will answer. And maybe you won’t like the answer, but that’s okay. Isaac Bruce and Kurt Warner. Albert Pujols and Wainwright. Mike Matheny. Dick Vermeil. They don’t seek the microphone, but they will answer.

And so too did Dexter Fowler.

Above is our interview from a couple of days ago and yes, we did speak about the Presidency. He received a personal thank you not for an exclusive pair of shoes he gave President Obama. It lead into the topic of his relationship with Michael Jordan and Fowler’s guest appearance as an NBA analyst.

Point being made, the question about the Presidency wasn’t political, it was something that was a unique experience this off-season and would remain that way no matter who was in office.

We talked a lot of other things too–that hitting approach discussion he shared with Carpenter, how he improved in the outfield, and more.

I hope that in this current political climate, that labels or assumptions won’t be so quickly made but rather conversation can be digested and offer perspective, insight, and maybe some entertainment. Just as you would with a friend going over a variety of topics and maybe not always seeing eye to eye, but keeping a level of respect.

Maybe that is too idealistic. And I’m not suggesting the sports columns become a political hybrid. But when unique perspectives can be offered, why should there be a pause for fear of political blowback?

Here’s what I’ve observed in just the short time since Dexter Fowler signed with the Cardinals.

The enthusiasm is real.

His love for family is real.

And now, even when attacked, he remains calm and stays positive about the situation.

Seems to me this is the sort of individual we should hear more from than just where the pitch was he hit up the middle.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com