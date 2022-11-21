CARROLLTON - Several individuals were arrested in Greene County on drug/alcohol-related charges, and one on battery charges, over the course of about a week from Nov. 10-18, according to the latest Greene County Jail Booking Report.

Nathan C. Young, 30, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Dept. on Nov. 13 and has since been released on bond.

Two individuals were charged with meth delivery on the same day by different police departments. Ryan C.D. Large, 33, of Carrollton, and Casey J. Farris, 36, of Jacksonville, were both charged with meth delivery last Tuesday, Nov. 15. Large was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department at 11:08 p.m. and remains in custody, while Farris was arrested by the White Hall Police Department at 9:38 p.m. and has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ramon G. Colon-Melendez, 40, of Roodhouse, was arrested for aggravated battery and violating an order of protection by the Roodhouse Police Department. He was taken into custody on Nov. 10, where he currently remains.

Austin M. Sims, 23, of Belleville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff on Nov. 12 and has since been released on bond.

Blake C. Headden, 31, of Akron, Colorado, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 13 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: