CARROLLTON - Several more individuals have been charged with drug-related offenses in Greene County over the past couple of weeks, according to recent court filings from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin A. Bricker, 38, of Beardstown, was issued seven total charges: fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, obstructing justice, possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license. He was arrested on June 20 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and remains in custody.

Charles D. Ball, 26, of Cottage Hills, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, as well as possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 and remains in custody.

Donald W. Treadway, 57, of Roodhouse, was charged with resisting a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on June 21 and remains in custody.

Clarence E. Arnold, 44, of Bethalto, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court after being intoxicated at his court appearance. On June 20, Arnold was taken into custody on June 20, where he remains.

Clinton E. Lefler, 54, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on June 16 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and remains in custody.

Shane M. Osborne, 31, with no address listed, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody on June 17 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

