ALTON - Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman today provided additional information on the tragic Christmas Eve structure fire Wednesday night in the 200 block of Madison Avenue in Alton.

ARCH Air Medical Services and a Survival Flight Helicopter transported a woman in her 80s and male in his 60s from Saint Anthony’s to St. Louis hospitals, Sweetman said. Sweetman added to his knowledge both encountered smoke-related injuries. He said he was uncertain of the victims’ exact condition at the moment.

“To have two rescues in the same house in different parts of the house, the firefighters definitely had their hands full,” he said. “Not only did they have to save the victims of the fire, but at the same time had to also fight the fire. We recognized this was a bad situation, so we called mutual aid for Godfrey and East Alton and additional Alton firefighters were called back as well.”

Sweetman said when firefighters arrived there were flames showing for the rear of the house. Upon arrival, the firefighters received word that there was at least one person in the house, then it was discovered there was likely another person in the back bedroom.

“The firefighters made entry through windows in the rear of the house and located the female and brought her out,” Sweetman said.

