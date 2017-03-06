(Jupiter, FL) With his base hit in this today’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota, Aledmys Diaz is now batting .412 in the Grapefruit League (7-17).

This afternoon, Diaz hit second in the lineup and there is speculation that he will be a regular in that spot between Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter on a regular basis.

“Mike said be ready to put me every spot in the lineup,” laughed Diaz recently. “Could be second, could be–I don’t know. I know that Fowler is a great guy for us and be the lead-off guy and then Carpenter can go to the middle of the lineup. That’s good for us. I think that second spot is a good spot for me.”

Whether he bats second or lower in the lineup, Diaz does not plan to change his approach at the plate.

“I think it’s the same–have quality at-bats,” he said. “Be able to get on base and score runs. That’s the focus that I have. Last year, I spent the first month and a half of the season in the 8th spot, when I changed to the second spot, it was the same.”

Last year, the 26-year old Diaz hit .300 (121-404) with 17 home runs and 65 runs driven in. That success is part of a different confidence he brings to Spring Training this season.

“Way different,” said Diaz. “I spent last year in the big leagues–I know my teammates. I know that if I work hard, I can do the job in the big leagues, so it was a different mindset this year to prepare myself for the season. At the same time, I’m getting ready in the cage and the field for a good season this year.”

During the off-season, Diaz enjoyed the time home with his wife and newborn son. And he made a couple of small changes to his workout routine, trying to add a bit more weight to carry for the attrition of a full big league season.

“I focused a little bit more on the heavy weights because in the past, this was the first time I played more than 100 games,” said Diaz. “That’s why I started doing it in November–get the extra month to help me.”

Article continues after sponsor message

He also arrived early to Jupiter to get some extra work with Jose Oquendo.

“It helps a lot,” said Diaz. “And to be able to share time with Carp and Wong at the same time, it’s wonderful. The communication is going to be me in the middle of the field, that stuff’s great.”

After a rough start in the field last year, Diaz made only four errors after the month of May.

“I think it’s the confidence,” Diaz said of the key to his improvement. “And to take advantage of the video room and the coaches. David (Bell) and Mueller, they helped me a lot last year. When you slow the game down a little bit and start thinking less, the throws and the position in the field, it was more comfortable for me.”

“When you play at this level, you have to be able to make the routine plays–that’s what I focused on the second half of the season. Just making the routine plays, that allowed me to play the game.”

This season, Diaz is aiming to stay healthy and play the whole season. He also wants to be a better teammate.

“I think I’ll have better communication on the infield,” Diaz explained, noting his continued improvement of English and being a second year player in the clubhouse. “I’ll be able to talk more with Wong and Fowler and go to those in the room and share what I see in a play.”

“It’s tough when you first get called up to the big leagues, you look at guys different. As soon as you start sharing time with them, you realize that it’s like the same team as in the minors only in the big leagues. It’s a different approach. But I have more confidence to talk with everybody here in the clubhouse for sure.”

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com