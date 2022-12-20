EDWARDSVILLE - Moran Economic Development announced today the promotions of Jared Kanallakan to vice president and Jake Zambaldi to director of development programs.

“Both Jared and Jake have been integral parts of the firm’s overall success and growth, and we are thrilled to give them the opportunity to take on more responsibility within the company in their new leadership roles,” said Keith Moran, president of Moran Economic Development. “With Jared and Jake’s promotions, the recent addition of Emily Calderon as director of planning, and the one-year anniversary of Holly Head joining the firm as an associate, I am very proud of our team and am excited to see all that they accomplish for our clients.”

In addition to a growing team, the firm is also expanding its services with the launch of a planning division. Calderon has 17 years of experience leading municipal planning and community development. With her expertise in this area, Moran Economic Development is pleased to offer additional consulting services, including comprehensive planning, zoning, and subdivision code updates, subdivision and site plan review, and consulting on topics such as historic preservation, permitting workflow, and operational efficiency. The other service areas include tax increment financing, business districts, enterprise zones, and economic development.

Moran Economic Development also recently moved into its new office located in downtown Edwardsville at 120 N. Main St., Suite 3. The new location accommodates current and future growth, enabling the team to better serve their clients throughout the Metro-East and southern Illinois region in formulating new strategies in all areas of economic development and planning.

About Moran Economic Development

Founded in 2009, Moran Economic Development, LLC is headquartered in Edwardsville, Ill. The agency specializes in providing strategic guidance in all areas of economic development and planning to both public and private sector clients throughout the Metro East region and southern Illinois. Their breadth of in-house expertise stems from a diverse background in financing, government, marketing, and real estate development. The agency’s service areas include tax increment financing, business districts, enterprise zones, economic development, comprehensive planning, and technical planning services. Their approach to consulting is different from many other firms – they focus not only on helping their clients achieve their objectives but also on establishing enduring client relationships. For more information on Moran Economic Development, visit www.morandevelopment.com/ or call 618-307-9100.

