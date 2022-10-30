MOLINE - Evan Moore scored the goal that brought Edwardsville back level, then Blye Brickman scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout to advance the Tigers to the Normal Community Class 3A boys soccer super-sectional as Edwardsville won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after drawing with Joliet West 1-1 in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer sectional final at Moline Friday evening.

The Tigers fell behind in the first half on a West goal off a second-minute penalty, but late in the first half, a straight red card sent a Joliet West player off, reducing them to 10 men the rest of the match.

Colin McGinnis, the hero of the sectional semifinal win on Wednesday over O'Fallon, started the play that led to the equalizer, starting when he got the ball on the flank, beat a defender and got his crossing pass in, which found Moore, who first timed with his right foot straight into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

In the shootout, the second West shooter hit his try off the crossbar, giving the Tigers the advantage, where Brickman put away the winning shot to give Edwardsville the win in the shootout, advancing the Tigers.

"It was a tough game," said Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderscheid. "Because we had a long drive, we had trouble getting our legs underneath us for the first 15 minutes."

Article continues after sponsor message

Although West played a man down for the entire second half as well as extra time, they played well and gave Edwardsville trouble throughout.

"You wouldn't have known it, because West played with a lot of energy and was a very physical team," Heiderscheid said. "After we got through the first 15 minutes, we were much better."

The Tigers are now 17-5-2 and move on to the super-sectional match at Bloomington High School Tuesday night against Romeoville, who played a goalless draw with Chicago Heights Bloom Township, but advanced in a penalty shootout 4-3 in the Lockport Township sectional final. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Heiderscheid feels very good for his players for making the last eight, but also knows the challenge that the Spartans will bring to the table.

"It's always a great feeling to be in the last eight," Heiderscheid said, "and nothing is taken lightly and it's a great accomplishment for the kids. I think we've had a lot of great momentum and I think the kids are a confident group at this point. Romeoville had 25 wins, I think, and I think it's going to be a very tough match, so we'll have to be ready to play."

More like this: