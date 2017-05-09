EDWARDSVILLE – John P. Moore is facing a long list of charges and a $500,000 bail for a standoff in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue that ended peacefully on Monday morning, East Alton Police announced Tuesday.

The Honorable Judge Tognarelli issued bail in the amount of $500,000. The charges for Moore stem from the following:

Count I: Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Count II: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Against a Peace Officer

Count III: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Against a Vehicle Occupied by a Peace Officer.

Count IV: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Count V: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Count VI: Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon

County VII: Criminal Damage to Property Over $300.00

East Alton Police and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) joined forces to resolve the standoff late Sunday night to early Monday morning. The standoff started at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and ended at 3 a.m. Monday.

"As our officers arrived and as soon after they got out of one of the cars, they observed a man taking a combat shooting stance inside the house and ran to take cover,” East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said previously. “Several shots were then fired. Across the street, there were two houses struck by gunfire from the shooter in the house. Thankfully, there were no injuries.”

