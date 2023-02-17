EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Montrez West with the Student of the Month Award for the month of February. Montrez West was nominated by Edwardsville High School weightlifting instructor and football coach, Matt Martin.

Montrez is the son of Kevin and Latonya West. Montrez plays basketball and baseball at EHS. Respectfully, he was a member of the 2022 State Championship with the Edwardsville High School varsity baseball team. After high school, Montrez plans to further pursue a career in baseball in college while pursuing a degree in sports management.

In his free time, Montrez often plays the drums at his local church, hangs out with his friends and family, and plays video games.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship.

The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

