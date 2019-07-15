GRANITE CITY – For Montclaire Swim Club’s Allison Naylor, it was a very good performance for her and the Marlins in Montclaire’s 439-253 win over Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City Thursday evening.

Naylor won the girls 15-18 100-meter backstroke, and was also a part of the girls 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay team that won its race in the Marlins’ win over the Pirates.

“Things are going well,” Naylor said in an interview during the meet. “We’ve had some good swims, and I think that there are more good ones to come. It’s going to be a fun meet.”

And Naylor’s expectations for the remainder of the meet against Paddlers were very high as well.

“I’m hoping that we have some new best times,” Naylor said, “that we have some good places, so that we can win this meet.”

In addition to her races, Naylor is also serving as an assistant coach to head coach Porter LeVasseur, and has enjoyed the coaching aspect very much.

“I really am enjoying coaching,” Naylor said. “It’s been a really fun summer, and I’ve got to know the kids better, and I’ve been more involved with the team, and I’ve just really enjoyed my time as an assistant coach and a swimmer this year.”

Naylor specializes in the 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter individual medley and has done well in those races.

“I’ve been doing good,” Naylor said. “I’ve had some good times; I think I’ve had a couple of best times, and they’ve been going well.”

Naylor also swam during the high school season for Edwardsville and feels that the summer swimming season for Montclaire is more of a fun time.

“The summer swimming is definitely more fun,” Naylor said. “It’s more like, it’s outside, more interactive, but it’s a lot more fun, and (Edwardsville) Breakers’ season, it’s a lot more competitive than (Montclaire’s) season, but they’re all fun.”

The summer season is winding down, with one meet left for Montclaire, which takes place Tuesday evening at home against Sunset Hills, before the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet goes off July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School. Naylor’s goals for both herself and the Marlins remain simple.

“I’m hoping that we can place, as a team, a lot better,” Naylor said, “and I’m hoping that we can get some high point awards, and I’m hoping for best times for everyone, and just winning the event.”

And Naylor likes the Marlins’ chances to win the league meet as well.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Naylor said. “I think that we have a very strong team this year, and I think that we will be successful this year at SWISA. I just love being part of this team.”

