EDWARDSVILLE - The Montclaire Swim Club Marlins won both the boys and girls meets in taking the overall title of the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays meet Monday evening at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

The Marlins won the overall meet, which was all relay races involving the five SWISA teams, with 243 points, while the Splash City Gators of Collinsville close behind in second with 204 points, the Paddlers Swim Club Pirates of Granite City came in a very close third with 200 points, the Summers Port Swim Club Sharks of Godfrey placed fourth with 174 points and the host Stingrays were fifth at 79 points.

In the girls meet, Montclaire took the win with 127 points, with Splash City second at 118 points, Summers Port was third with 115 points, Paddlers finished fourth with 96 points and Sunset Hills came in fifth with 40 points. In the boys meet, the Marlins won with 116 points, the Pirates were a close second with 104 points, the Gators came in third at 86 points, the Sharks were fourth at 59 points and the Stingrays were fifth with 39 points.

In the boys eight-and-under races, Montclaire took the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 2:11.65 and also won the 75-yard freestyle relay at 1:35.85. The Marlins won their third straight race in the 75-yard breaststroke at 3:21.57. Paddlers then took the 75-yard backstroke at 1:49.02, but in the 75-yard butterfly, all teams were disqualified, resulting in a no contest for the race.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Montclaire won the 200-yard medley with a time of 3:01.12, with Sunset Hills winning the 150-yard freestyle at 2:29.62. The Marlins bounced back to win the 150-yard breaststroke at 2:58.09, then brought home the win in the 150-yard backstroke at 2:30.13 and also won the 150-yard butterfly at 2:33.90.

In the 11-12 age group for the boys, Splash City won the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:47.78, then the Gators won the 150-yard freestyle, coming in at 2:04.41. The Marlins came back to win the 150-yard breaststroke at 2:28.85, with Paddlers winning the 150-yard backstroke at 3:03.24 and Montclaire winning the 150-yard butterfly at 2:12.72.

In the 13-14 age division, Splash City won the 200-yard medley, coming in at 2:03.48, then the Gators won the 150-yard freestyle at 1:29.53, the 150-yard breaststroke at 1:57.53, the 150-yard backstroke at 1:36.93 and completed the age group sweep with a win in the 150-yard butterfly at 1:32.16.

In the 15-18-year-old races, Montclaire won the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:54.44, then took the 150-yard freestyle at 1:16.84, while the Pirates won the 150-yard breaststroke at 1:42.72. The Marlins came back to win the 150-yard backstroke at 1:28.11 and the 150-yard butterfly at 1:19.00.

In the girls races, the eight-and-under 100-yard medley was won by Splash City at 1:39.52, while the 75-yard freestyle was won by Summers Port with a time of 1:09.75. The Gators won the 75-yard breaststroke at 1:26.78, while \the Sharks won the 75-yard backstroke at 1:18.97 and Splash City took the 75-yard butterfly at 1:24.91.

In the nine-and-10-year-old races, Montclaire won the 200-yard medley with a time of 3:08.03, with Splash City winning the 150-yard freestyle at 2:06.00, while the Marlins came back to win the 150-yard breaststroke at 2:46.97, Sunset Hills took the 150-yard backstroke at 2:38.99 and Montclaire won the 150-yard butterfly, coming in at 2:29.53.

Over in the 11-and-12-year-old races, the Marlins won the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:14.81, then the Gators won the 150-yard freestyle at 1:42,19, while Montclaire bounced back to win the 150-yard breaststroke at 2:13.03 and the 150-yard backstroke at 1:52.75, with Splash City winning the 150-yard butterfly at 2:03.65.

In the 13-14 division, Montclaire won the 200-yard relay at 2:11.78, then won the 150-yard freestyle with a time of 1:45.85 and the 150-yard breaststroke at 2:12.63. Paddlers won the 150-yard backstroke, coming in at 1:52.00 and the Sharks won the 150-yard butterfly at 2:16.38.

In the 15-18-year-old grouping, the Marlins won the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:04.62, while the Gators brought home the 150-yard freestyle at 1:26.03. Montclaire won the 150-yard breaststroke at 1:49.06, then the 150-yard backstroke at 1:33.85 and the 150-yard butterfly went to Splash City at 1:31.18.

In a pair of all-ages races to complete the program, the 250-yard freestyle crescendo relay, the boys' winner was Splash City at 2:34.53, while Summers Port won the girls race with a time of 2:43.60.

