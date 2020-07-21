MONROE COUNTY - On July 15, 2020, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing received positive results for having COVID-19. Sheriff Rohlfing has been quarantining since the weekend when he first had symptoms.

The Sheriff’s Department operations have not been affected due to limited contact with employees prior to any symptoms. The sheriff has been lucky and has experienced very mild symptoms.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Monroe County only reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. The most cases in Monroe County are in Waterloo with 76. Columbia reports 59.

More like this:

Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
Calhoun County Sheriff Arrests Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Case
Yesterday
Eldred Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop In Calhoun County
Yesterday
Calhoun County Deputy Arrests Driver for Third Driving While Revoked
Yesterday
Two-Car Accident On Route 109 In Jersey County Creates Significant Vehicle Damage
5 days ago

 