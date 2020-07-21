MONROE COUNTY - On July 15, 2020, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing received positive results for having COVID-19. Sheriff Rohlfing has been quarantining since the weekend when he first had symptoms.

The Sheriff’s Department operations have not been affected due to limited contact with employees prior to any symptoms. The sheriff has been lucky and has experienced very mild symptoms.

Monroe County only reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. The most cases in Monroe County are in Waterloo with 76. Columbia reports 59.

