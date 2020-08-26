ALTON - A young Marquette Catholic varsity girls tennis squad faced a tough Roxana team on Tuesday in a match at Gordon Moore Park in Alton and emerged with two wins, at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots.

Marquette Catholic’s No. 1 player - junior Monica Wendle - stole the show for her team with squad member Aubrey Hunter at No. 2 singles. The Explorers’ Wendle defeated Stephanie Kamp 9-7 at No. 1 singles, while Hunter topped Lindsey Ratliff 8-4.

Wendle is a “great player,” Coach Walters said.

“Monica has the best serve I have seen in a player in a long time,” he said. “She is going to have an outstanding season.”

Walters said Hunter, a senior, played very well.

“I have been very happy with her and her form,” Walters said of Hunter.

In other singles action, the Shells’ Makenna John defeated N. Walters of Marquette 8-2 at No. 3, while Roxana’s Savannah Mlilsap beat A. Williams 8-5 at No. 4, the Shells’ Bailey Isom defeated Olivia Tinsley at No. 5 8-0 and Roxana’s Anna Palen defeated Grace Yaycraft 8-2 at No. 6 singles.

Roxana’s double combinations of Stephanie Kamp-Lindsey Ratliff, John-Millsap and Bailey Isom and Cayla Fansher at No. 1, No. 2. and No. 3 doubles also prevailed over their Marquette opponents. Kamp-Ratliff won their match 8-1 at No. doubles, John-Millsap won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and Isom-Fanscher prevailed 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Coach Walters praised the Roxana girls and said they have “a good team” this season.

“We have a lot of changes in our team,” he said. “We lost seven of our top 10 players from last year. One of our top girls also decided she didn’t want to play this year. I had two girls who never played varsity play varsity today.”

Walters continued: “I know the kids are having fun and enjoying it,” Coach Walters said. “I was very pleased with all the girls this early in the season. Many of the girls are still learning and will continue to improve.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

