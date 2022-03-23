TUESDAY, MARCH 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

The rain that moved through the area on Tuesday played havoc with the local high school sporting schedule, either causing games to be moved or postponed all together. Here's a list of the games that were affected by the weather:

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial at Breese Central

Triad at Mt. Vernon

Edwardsville at DeSmet Jesuit

Granite City at Alton

BOYS TENNIS

Belleville Althoff Catholic at Roxana

Edwardsville at Alton

GIRLS SOCCER

Jersey at Metro-East Lutheran

SOFTBALL

Metro-East Lutheran at Roxana

Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Civic Memorial

Greenfield Northwestern at East Alton-Wood River

Carrollton at Marquette Catholic

Triad at Piasa Southwestern

In games that were played on Tuesday:

BASEBALL

JERSEY 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: A five-run top of the fifth blew the game open for visiting Jersey in their win at Southwestern.

The Panthers started off with two runs in the top of the first, while the Piasa Birds countered with a single run in the home half. Southwestern tied the game in the third with a run, with Jersey going up 4-2 in the top of the fourth, then hit the Birds with five runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Southwestern had single runs in the fifth and sixth, with the Panthers taking the win.

Tanner Brunaugh had three hits and two RBIs for Jersey, while both Trenton Decker and Griffin Williams had two hits and two RBIs each, Drake Goetten had a hit and drove home two runs, Sam Lamer had a hit and RBI and both Ethan Klunk and Joey Meador had hits.

Hank Bouillon and Gavin Day had two hits and an RBI each for the Birds, while Colin LeMarr had a hit and an RBI, Rocky Darr had a hit and Charlie Darr drove in a run.

The Panthers stay perfect and are now 5-0, while Southwestern is now 2-2 on the year.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a season-opening match at Memorial Gym, Belleville East defeated Granite City 25-9, 25-9. The Lancers open the season 1-0, while the Warriors are 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

In matches that were played on Tuesday, Mascoutah defeated visiting Father McGivney Catholic 6-1. The Indians are now 3-2-0, while the Griffins slip to 2-3-0.

Marquette Catholic came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to draw with homestanding Columbia 2-2. The Explorers are now 1-1-1, with the Eagles going to 1-2-1.

Finally, Granite City and Belleville West played to a 0-0 draw at Bob Goalby Field. Both the Warriors and Maroons are now 1-1-1 on the young season.

MONDAY, MARCH 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: A seven-run second inning set the tone for Southwestern's win at home over Marquette.

The Explorers scored twice in the opening inning, but the Piasa Birds hit with their seven-run second and added a single run in the third before Marquette scored four in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 8-6. Marquette then came within 8-7 with a run in the fifth, but Southwestern scored four times in the home half to gain the win.

Hank Bouillon had three hits and two RBIs for the Birds, while Gavin Day had two hits and two RBIs. Logan Sternickle had four hits and four RBIs for the Explorers, while Kannon Kamp had three hits, Sean Mitchell had two hits and drove in three runs and Hayden Garner collected two hits.

Southwestern is now 2-1, while Marquette goes to 2-2.

JERSEY 3, ALTON 2: A three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Jersey won over visiting Alton.

The Redbirds scored single runs in both the third and fourth innings to go up 2-0, but the Panthers scored all three of their run in the decisive fifth inning to take the win.

Austin Hayes had a hit and a RBI for Jersey, while Tanner Brunaugh and Sam Lamer also had hits and Blake Carey drove in a pair of runs. James Vambeketes had two hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while James Stendeback had the only other hit for Alton.

The Panthers improve to 4-0, while the Redbirds are now 1-3.

VALMEYER 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Valmeyer scored four unanswered runs in the fourth through sixth innings to take a win over visiting EAWR.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead after the first, but the Oilers tied the game in the top of the second. Valmeyer then scored twice in the fourth and once in both the fifth and sixth innings to take the win.

Clay Juelfs had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Elijah Miller had two hits and also drove in a run and Evan Rowe-Brown had a pair of hits. Caleb Handler, Tyler Robinson and Nick Kelsay had hits for the Oilers, while Devon Barboza drove in the only run.

Both teams are now 1-3 for the season.

CARLINVILLE 13, AUBURN 1: Carlinville scored five times in the second and four more times in the fourth to take a four-and-a-half inning, 10-run rule win over visiting Auburn.

Ryenn Hart continues to swing a hot bat for the Cavaliers, with three hits and an RBI, while Ayden Tiburzi had two hits and three RBIs and both Liam Tieman and Zach Reels each had two hits.

Carlinville improves to 2-0 on the young season.

In another game played on Monday, Freeburg outlasted Highland 16-12.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, ALTON 16-22: Marquette opened the local boys volleyball season with a close sweep of homestanding Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

Alex Cogan served up two points with a kill and four assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had six points, three kills and a block, Rolen Eveans had seven points and four assists, Brody Hendricks served up five points to go along with an ace, two kills and a block, Will Schwartz had a point and a kill and Nick Trefny had six points, an ace and a kill.

Marquette opens its season 1-0, while the Redbirds are 0-1.

In another match played on Monday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Father McGivney Catholic 25-21, 25-14.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, LITCHFIELD 0: A six-goal first half was more than enough to give CM all three points over visiting Litchfield at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Abrianna Garrett scored five goals for the Eagles, while Brooke Harris, Avery Huddleston and Aubrey Voyles also struck, while Kaylyn Aiello, Harris, Mady McKee, Voyles and Mady Zyung all had assists. Aiello also stopped three shots in keeping the clean sheet for CM.

The Eagles go to 2-2-0 on the season.

HILLSBORO 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Kate Jose, assisted by McKenna Getta, had the only strike for Metro-East in their loss at Hillsboro.

Ella Deist had 12 saves in goal for the Knights in the match.

Metro-East slips to 1-4-0 on the young season.

ROXANA 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Kendall Kamp had a hat trick, with Lorali Copeland adding a brace (two goals) in the Shells Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at Norman Lewis Field over EAWR.

Jada Covington, Reagan Lynn, Kinsley Mouser, Zayda Oller and Kalee Ward also scored for the Shells, with both Piper Martin and Mouser assisting twice and Copeland, Covington, Makenna John, Kamp and Ward also having assists.

Roxana is now 3-2-0, while the Oilers go to 0-4-0.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Mia Range, assisted by Adelyn Speight, had the only goal for the Griffins as Mater Dei took the three points at Bouse Road.

Alexis Kampwerth had a brace (two goals) for the Knights, while Elayna Jackson also scored, with Sierra Brinker assisting twice and Kiersten Kennedy also having an assist.

Karpenter Farmer had 11 saves in goal for the Griffins, while Carissa Litteken had made six saves for Mater Dei.

The Knights are now 3-1-0, while McGivney goes to 2-2-0.

CARLINVILLE 3, JERSEY 3: Carlinville and Jersey shared the points in a hard-fought draw at Jersey.

Annabelle Hulin, Jordyn Loveless and Marlee Whitler all scored for the Cavaliers, while Maddie Hedger, Addison Kelly and Lexi Tarkington countered for the Panthers.

Both Alexis Kahaher of Carlinville and Lauren Lyons of Jersey each had three saves in goal.

The Cavies are now 1-0-1, while the Panthers earn their first point of the season to go 0-3-1.

TRIAD 8, HIGHLAND 0: Gina Catanzaro's hat trick paced Triad's big win over rival Highland at Triad's park.

Breanna Zurek added a brace (two goals) for the Knights, while Gabbie Wood, Skyler Webb and Hannah Sparks also scored, with Alina Ayran having three assists, Ezra Wilder assisted twice and Avery Bohnenstiehl, Caty Burton and Karen Speer all had assists.

Reagan Chigas recorded the clean sheet for Triad.

The Knights kept their 100 percent record at 4-0-0, while the Bulldogs are now 0-4-0.

In another match from Monday, visiting Breese Central won at Staunton 5-1.

SOFTBALL

STAUNTON 3, ROXANA 2 (8 INNINGS): After Roxana scored twice in the second, Staunton scored a single run in the fifth, tied the game in the seventh and pushed across the winning run in the eighth to take their season opener at Roxana.

Elle Fledmann had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Lillly Bandy and Korrryn Keehner also had a pair of hits. Lexi Ryan had three hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Calista Stahlhut and Alyssa Luck each had two hits.



Staunton starts off 1-0, while the Shells fall to 1-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: Marquette scored the game's opening run in the first, with Calhoun taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. The Explorers leveled in the bottom of the third, then won it with a run in the seventh to take the win over the visiting Warriors.

Carli Foesterling had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Alyssa Coles, Kennedy Eveans, Lauren Lenihan and Hayley Porter also had hits. Audrey Gilman had a hit and drove in both of Calhoun's runs, while Kylie Angel had the only other hit.

Marquette is now 3-0. while the Warriors drop to 1-2.

BREESE CENTRAL 4, ALTON 2: Central scored twice in the first and second innings, and it was enough to get the road win over Alton.

Alaina Laslie had two hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Reese Plont had a hit and RBi and Grace Presley had the only other hit on the day.

The Cougars open their season 1-0, while Alton goes to 0-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24, BUNKER HILL 7: In a high-scoring affair, EAWR scored six runs in the first, two in the second 11 in the third and five more in the fourth to defeat Bunker Hill at home.

The Minutemaids score twice in the second and third and one more in the fourth, but couldn't catch up as the Oilers took the win.

Maddie Fry had three hits and five RBIs for EAWR, while Haley Pratt had two hits and drove in two runs and Lily Tretter had two hits and a RBI. Heaven Wilkinson had two hits and four RBIs for Bunker Hill, while Abbie Manar had a hit and two RBIs.

The Oilers are now 1-3 on the season.

JERSEY 8, GREENFIEILD NORTHWESTERN 1: Jersey jumped to a 4-0 third inning lead and never looked back in gaining a home win over Northwestern.

Kari Krueger had two triples and three RBIs for the Panthers, while both Taylor Stelbrink and Ashlyn Brown had a hit and two RBIs each.

The Panthers are now 3-0 on the season

CARLINVILLE 5, PLEASANT PLAINS 1: Carlinville scored twice in the first and three more times in the second, and held Pleasant Plains the rest of the way in recording the home win.

Hannah Gibson had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, with both Catie Sims and Isabella Tiburzi both having hits and RBIs.

Carlinville is now 1-1 for the season.

In the only other game on Monday, Dupo won over Metro-East Lutheran 13-3,

