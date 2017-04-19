Listen to the story

ALTON - Many customers of both Charter and Sprint suffered outages Monday evening between 7-10:30 p.m.



While Sprint has not confirmed whether the two are directly related, Adrienne Norton of Sprint's Communications Department responded to questions about the outage via email Tuesday evening with the following statement:

"Due to a fiber cut, some customers in the Alton area may have experienced service issues [Monday] night," she said. "Service was fully restored [Monday] night, and we apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

The fiber was cut by construction equipment in Alton, Spribt said.

A representative from Charter told Riverbender.com via email its service outage was caused by a line being severed by a farm implement.

Sprint has not responded at this time with a number of customers affected during that outage.

