WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP, MARCH 20



BASEBALL

ROXANA 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7: Jacob Acker was one-for-two with three RBIs, Gavin Huffman drove home two, and five different players had two hits and two RBIs each as Roxana won its backyard rivalry game over EAWR.

Jared Liley was three-for-four while both Gage Booten and Jacob Cress each went two-for-four, with Booten picking up a RBI, for the Oilers.

Weston Renaud struck out seven and Christian Floyd fanned four for the Shells, while Nick Kelsay struck out four and Jake Wells three for EAWR.

Roxana is now 3-1, while the Oilers fall to 1-5.

EDWARDSVILLE 5, GRANITE CITY 4: Edwardsville tied the game in the sixth with a run, then won in with another run in the seventh as the Tigers won at Granite City’s Babe Champion Field.

Drake Westcott went two-for-three with three RBIs, including his first home run of the season, while Blake Burris was two-for-four with an RBI.

Cole Bartling was two-for-three for the Warriors, while both Freddy Edwards and Brennan Haddix were each one-for-two.

Matthew Boyer struck out eight for the Tigers, and Gavin Huebner fanned three, while Cameron Hibbets struck out six for Granite.

Edwardsville improves to 2-2, while the Warriors are now 2-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: Marquette pushed across six runs in the first inning and never looked back in defeating McGivney at home.

Kaleb Ware was three-for-three with two RBIs, Braden Coles was three-for-four with two RBIs, and Matt Lehr went two-for-three for the Explorers.

Evan Yasitis had the only base hit for the Griffins, who got four strikeouts from Drew Sowerwine and three from Nate Dammerich.

Ware struck out four for Marquette, while Garrett Weiner fanned three.

The Explorers are now 2-3, while McGivney is now 1-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 5, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Payton Federmann, Sydney Lane and Olivia Sotelo each had strikes as Edwardsville lost on the road at Incarnate Word of North St. Louis County.

Hanna Jones’ brace (two goals) led the Red Knights, who also got goals from Alli Frederking, Olivia Layton and Izzy Patterson.

Rachel Hensley had nine saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 2-4-0, while IWA goes to 1-1-0.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2, ROXANA 0: Halle Haudrich and Hannah Stearns had the strikes for Gibault in their home win over Roxana.

Bella Scheibe had 12 saves in the nets for the Shells.

The Hawks improve to 3-2-0, while Roxana is now 2-4-0.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 15, CIVIC MEMORIAL 12: Roxana scored six times in the top of the seventh to pull out a high scoring game at CM.

Kiley Winfree went four-for-five with four RBIs, including a grand slam, Olivia Stangler was three-for-five with four RBIs and Taylor Nolan had three RBIs for the Shells.

Jenna Christeson was three-for-three with a home run and three RBIs, Gracie Braun was three-for-four with a RBI, and Ally Hardy went three-for-five with two RBIs for the Eagles.

Roxana improves to 4-1, while CM is now 1-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 27, BRUSSELS 1: Marquette scored nine runs in both the third and fourth innings on their way to the win at home against Brussels.

Kyra Green, Abigail Porter and Murphy Youngblood each had three RBIs for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman, Jada Johnson and Mera Parker had two RBIs apiece.

Holly Kinder, Mary Vogel and Macy Jacobs had the base hits for the Raiders, who also had a RBI from Vogel.

Taylor Whitehead and Youngblood each struck out four for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 1-0, while the Raiders fall to 0-2.

ALTON 11, BUNKER HILL 0: Emma Kiger went two-for-three with three RBIs and Abby Scyoc was one-for-two with two RBIs as Alton shut out Bunker Hill at home.

Brandie Crader, Briann Heflin and Danna Kruemmelbein had the only three hits on the day for the Minutemaids.

Kiger had eight strikeouts for the Redbirds.

Alton improves to 2-1, while Bunker Hill is now 0-3.

COLUMBIA 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Columbia scored in every inning in defeating EAWR on the road.

Mikaela Kossina was four-for-four with a RBI, Kylie Cleveland two-for-four with three RBIs, while Lindsay Wibbenmeyer, Kaelyn Rheinecker and Taylor Holten each had two RBIs for the Eagles.

Caitlin LeMond was two-for-three with two RBIs, while Taylor Murray had the only other RBI for the Oilers.

Kossina struck out six for Columbia.

The Eagles are now 3-1, while EAWR is 2-3.

CARROLLTON 11, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 2: Carrollton pushed across six runs in the top of the fifth to take a road win over Brown County.

Hannah Krumwiede was two-for-five with three RBIs, Layna Mullink went two-for-three with a RBI, and Kennedy Ruyle, Katie Hendricks, Hannah Rhoades and Katie Heath all had RBIs for the Hawks.

Kayla Behymer and Karsyn Moorman had the only hits for Brown County, who got seven strikeouts from Claire Markert.

Rhoades went all the way for Carrollton, fanning eight.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Roxana 13, East Alton-Wood River 7

Mt. Vernon 7, Civic Memorial 1

Edwardsville 5, Granite City 4

Collinsville 6, Triad 5

Marquette Catholic 9, Father McGivney Catholic 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Incarnate Word Academy 5, Edwardsville 3

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2, Roxana 0

SOFTBALL

Roxana 15, Civic Memorial 12

Marquette Catholic 27, Brussels 1

Alton 11, Bunker Hill 0

Piasa Southwestern 12, Edwardsville 8

Columbia 15, East Alton-Wood River 3

Carrollton 11, Mt. Sterling Brown County 2

2019 NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON AREAN, DAYTON, OHIO

EAST REGIONAL

(16) North Dakota State 78. (16) North Carolina Central 74

WEST REGIONAL

(11) Arizona State 74, (11) St. John’s 65

TUESDAY ROUNDUP

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, BREESE CENTRAL 1: A six-run sixth inning was enough to propel CM past Breese Central at home on Tuesday afternoon.

Chandler Powell led the way for the Eagles, going one-for-four with four RBIs, coming on a grand slam homer. Keaton Loewen was one-for-two with a double and the other RBI for CM on the day.

Ethan Hannaford gave up two hits and struck out one in getting the win.

The Eagles are now 2-1, while the Cougars fall to 1-2.

JERSEY 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Tucker Shalley had two RBIs, Quinn Snider was two-for-four and John Collins also went two-for-four with a RBI as Jersey topped Southwestern at home.

Ryne Hanslow and Trever Seets each went one-for-three with a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Issac Marshall and Chase Stahl were both two-for-four. Brady Salzman was two-for-three.

Ronnie Guilander scattered eight hits and fanned three in getting the complete game win for the Panthers, while Hanslow struck out four in five innings of work.

Jersey is now 2-2, while Southwestern is 0-4.

MT. VERNON 5, TRIAD 1: Nolan McGowen, Hunter Smith and Joe Wade each went one-for-three, while Ethan Gratton and Drew Parres were both one-for-two in Triad’s loss to Mt. Vernon at home.

Gratton gave up four hits and two runs, while Jordan Donato struck out two for the Knights.

The Rams are now 3-1 on the year, while Triad falls to 1-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 2, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Maci Bohannon’s brace (two goals) was all that Jersey needed in getting the win over Metro-East at home.

Katelyn Krueger had seven saves in getting the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 4-1-0, while the Knights drop to 0-3-0.

TRENTON WESCLIN 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Kylie Petroski had a hat trick, while Tori Calvert and Brooklyn McCallister each scored twice in Wesclin’s win at EAWR.

Lydia Schorfheide didn’t have to make a save in recording her first clean sheet of the season for the Warriors.

Wesclin’s record remains at 100 percent at 5-0-0, while the Oilers are now 0-2-0.

COLUMBIA 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Haley Glover, Chloe Graff, Fae Harrell, Kennedy Jones and Reagan Mauch all scored as Columbia scored four times in the second half in getting the win at home over Marquette.

Rylee Iorio recorded the clean sheet for the Eagles.

Columbia’s record stays at 100 percent, and is now 5-0-0, while the Explorers are 0-4-1.

WATERLOO 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Karleigh Daniels and Payton Richter both had a brace (two goals), while Jacey Cotton and Meagan O’Donnell also scored in Waterloo’s win at home over CM.

Ella Bockhorn and Josie Giffhorn shared the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo goes to 3-1-1 on the season, while the Eagles are now 4-2-0.

TRIAD 3, HIGHLAND 0: Jordyn Besserman, Gina Catanzaro and Jordan Wilson all scored for Triad in their win over Highland at SIU-Edwardsville’s Ralph Korte Stadium/Bob Guelker Field.

Abbey Counts and Reagan Chigas shared the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 4-2-0, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-4-0.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 21, CAHOKIA 0: Maria Smith was one-for-two with three RBIs, and Lauren Dial, Moe Kastens, Tatum Van Ryswyk and Sydney Lawrence all had two RBIs as the Tigers put up eight runs in the second in defeating Cahokia on the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Katherine Bobinski-Boyd struck out five and Ryleigh Owens three in sharing the no-hitter.

Edwardsville is now 2-0, while the Comanches are 0-1.

ALTON 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Tami Wong was two-for-three with two RBIs, Emma Kiger one-for-three with two RBIs, and Abby Scyoc, Ashlyn Betz and Abby Sullivan each had RBIs in Alton’s win at home over EAWR.

Maddie Fry had the only two hits on the day for the Oilers, as Alyson Haegele struck out in getting the win for the Redbirds.

Alton is now 1-1, while EAWR falls to 2-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, BUNKER HILL 0: Ally Hardy and Rebecca Harkey both went three-for-four with four RBIs, while Braylen Cox was two-for-two with two RBIs in CM’s win over Bunker Hill.

Gracie Braun allowed only one hit and struck out five in getting the win for the Eagles.

CM is now 1-1, while the Minutemaids are 0-2 on the young season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, CONCORD TRIOPIA 0: Sydney Baalman struck out 15 in pitching a no-hitter to open Calhoun’s season with a win over Triopia at home.

Mackenzie Cranmer and Sophie Lorton each had two RBIs for the Warriors.

Calhoun is 1-0 to open the year, while the Trojans are 0-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 6, Breese Central 1

Jersey 6, Piasa Southwestern 2

Mt. Vernon 5, Triad 1

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jersey 2, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Alton 5, Piasa Southwestern 0

Trenton Wesclin 8, East Alton-Wood River 0

Waterloo 6, Civic Memorial 0

Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 0

Collinsville 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1

Granite City 5, Belleville West 2

Triad 3, Highland 0

SOFTBALL

Alton 11, East Alton-Wood River 1

Civic Memorial 15, Bunker Hill 0

Edwardsville 21, Cahokia 0

Hardin Calhoun 8, Concord Triopia 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 7, Edmonton Oilers 2

2019 NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO

WEST REGIONAL

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76

EAST REGIONAL

(11) Belmont 81, (11) Temple 70

MONDAY, MARCH 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 4, MC CLUER NORTH 3: Granite City pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over McCluer North of Florissant, Mo. In a game Monday afternoon at Babe Champion Field.

Freddy Edwards was two-for-two with a triple and a run scored for the Warriors, while Jonas Barnes hit his first home run of the season and Brennan Haddix was one-for-two with a RBI.

Haddix allowed five hits and three runs while striking out six in five innings of work, while Bennett Smallie struck out two in getting the win in relief.

The Warriors evened their record at 2-2 with the win.

VALMEYER 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8: Valmeyer scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and get a win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field on Monday.

Philip Reinhardt was four-for-five with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Pirates, while Riley McCarthy went three-for-four with two doubles and four RBIs on the day. Jacob Rowold and Gibson Sippel both went two-for-four, with Sippel also having a pair of RBIs.

Jordan Miller was three-for-four with two RBIs, and Jared Liley went two-for-four with a double for the Oilers.

Miller gave up four hits and struck out four for EAWR, while Jacob Kempfer fanned five for Valmeyer.

The Pirates are now 3-2, while the Oilers drop to 1-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, TRIAD 0: Payton Federmann and Rileigh Kuhns each had goals as Edwardsville won on the road at Triad on Monday.

Rachel Hensley had the clean sheet for the Tigers, making seven saves in goal

The Tigers are now 2-2-0 on the year, while the Knights fall to 3-2-0.

ROXANA 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Olivia Mouser and Halle Davis each had braces (two goals), while Cloe Copeland, Abby Kurth and Macie Lucas also had goals as Roxana blanked EAWR on Monday afternoon.

Bella Schiebe got the clean sheet for the Shells, not needing to make a save in the match.

Roxana is now 2-3-0, while the Oilers are 0-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, LITCHFIELD 1: An Anna Hall brace (two goals) and a single goal from Kaylin Aiello was enough for visiting CM to see off Litchfield.

Maddison Diamond had the only strike for the Purple Panthers, who got 11 saves from Becky Berhy in goal, while Raegan Bechel had five saves for the Eagles.

CM improves to 4-1-0, while Litchfield is 0-1-0.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 16, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 2 (FIVE INNINGS, 10-RUN RULE): Jersey had an 11-run first inning in getting the win at Greenfield Northwestern Monday afternoon.

Lauren Brown was four-for-four with four RBIs, Brooke Tuttle was three-for-three with a RBI, Emma Plasmeier had three RBIs and Lauren Rexing, Erika Storey and Melissa Weishaupt had two RBIs each for the Panthers.

Claire Anderson gave up two hits while striking out three in getting the win.

The Panthers are 1-0, while Northwestern is 0-1.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, BUNKER HILL 1: Macy Flanigan was three-for-four with a RBI, Tahani Franklin also went three-for-four with two RBIs, Maddie Fry was two-for-three with a RBI, and Kate Booten was two-for-three with two RBIs as EAWR won over Bunker Hill.

Allysa Austill was two-for-three with the Minutemaids’ only RBI on the day.

Flanigan scattered five hits and struck out 10 to get the win for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 2-1, while Bunker Hill is 0-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Hillsboro 3, Bunker Hill 2

Granite City 4, McCluer North 3

Greenville 6, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Jersey 5, Alton 2

Valmeyer 13, East Alton-Wood River 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Edwardsville 2, Triad 0

Roxana 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5, Father McGivney Catholic 1

Civic Memorial 3, Litchfield 1

Jersey at Carlinville – postponed

SOFTBALL

Jersey 16, Greenfield Northwestern 2 (five innings)

Piasa Southwestern 12, Litchfield 2

Edwardsville 5, Gillespie 0

Roxana 5, New Athens 2

Collinsville 5, Civic Memorial 4

Red Bud 8, Granite City 4

Quincy 6, Alton 5

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT

Buffalo Sabres 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (shootout, BUF 2, STL 1)

More like this: