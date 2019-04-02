MONDAY, APRIL 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, HIGHLAND 0: Taylor Whitehead had the best pitching performance of the year thus far, allowing only one hit while striking out 16 as Marquette won at Highland.

Hayley Porter was two-for-three with the only RBI of the game, coming in the seventh to break up the pitcher’s dual. Lily Garbett had the only hit of the day for the Bulldogs, a double.

Sam Meiner had allowed only five hits while fanning four for Highland.

The Explorers are now 6-1, while Highland falls to 3-3.

GRANITE CITY 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: A six-run second and a four-run fourth helped Granite City to a road win over EAWR.

Khaly Bettorf led the way for the Warriors by going three-for-four with two RBIs, while Abbi Juedeman was two-for-five with three RBIs. Skylar Boone had two hits and two RBIs, and Sydney McReynolds, Rileigh Hayes and Makayla Maulding each had two hits on the day.

Macy Flanigan had a three-run homer for the Oilers, her only hit, while Maddie Fry had the only other hit.

Bettorf struck out six on the day for Granite, while Flanigan fanned 11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, CAHOKIA 0: CM struck for 12 runs in the opening inning in winning on the road at Cahokia.

Kate Griffith was two-for-three with three RBIs, while Ally Hardy, Rebecca Harkey, Kaitlynn Wrenn and Kelbie Zupan each had two RBIs for the Eagles.

Ella Middleton allowed only one hit and struck out nine in getting the win for CM.

The Eagles improve to 4-4, while the Comanches are 0-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 3, GILLESPIE 1: Holly Baalman, Sydney Baalman and Sophie Lorton had the hits, while Elly Pohlman drove home two runs as Calhoun got by Gillespie on the road.

Sydney Bires had two hits for the Miners, while Lexie Bussmann and Rylee Jarman had the only other hits.

Sydney Baalman struck out 10 in getting the win, while Bires fanned eight as both went the distance for their teams.



The Warriors are now 5-2, while Gillespie falls to 1-5.

JERSEY 6, ROXANA 1: Lauren Brown, Chelsea Maag and Grace Sharich all went two-for-four, while Maag and Sharich each had two RBIs, while Lauren Rexing had two hits and a RBI and Emma Plasmeier and Sharich each had a home run in Jersey’s win at Roxana.

Abigail Stahlhut had two hits for the Shells, while Madison Klaas, Alyssa Luck and Kiley Winfree had the other hits on the day.

Claire Anderson fanned four in going all the way for the Panthers, while Taylor Nolan fanned three for Roxana.

Jersey is now 5-3, while the Shells are 4-4.

TRIAD 4, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Isabelle Lehan went two-for-four with three RBIs and a home run, while Kailey Daniel also had two hits as Triad shut out Breese Central.

Chloe Book had two hits for the Cougars, while Avery Budde and Chase Wise had the only other hits.

Liz Young scattered three hits and fanned seven in the complete game win for the Knights.

Triad is now 7-3, while Central falls to 5-2.

CARROLLTON 2, PITTSFIELD 1: Carrollton’s two-fourth inning runs were enough to get by Pittsfield at home.

Katie Hendricks and Katie Heath had the RBIs for the Hawks, while Hannah Rhodes held the Saukees to three hits while fanning 11 for Carrollton.

BASEBALL

JERSEY 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Garrett Carey, John Collins and Tucker Shalley each had two hits, while Collins and Ethan Snider also had two RBIs as Jersey defeated EAWR at home.

Kenny Beachum, Gage Booten, Zach Gibbs and Jordan Miller had the only hits of the day for the Oilers, while Beachum and Miller each had a RBI.

Trenton Darr allowed three hits while fanning six in getting the win for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 5-3, while EAWR is now 2-10.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 17, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6: Althoff had an 11-run seventh inning to break open a tight game in taking the win over Metro-East on Monday at Martin Luther Field.

Josh Dima had a three-for-three day for the Crusaders with four RBIs, while Brady Voss had three hits and two RBIs, Ty Beasley had two hits and two RBIs, and Payton Whitehead had three RBIs.

Zach Keplar went two-for-three for the Knights, while Ethan Reynolds drove home two runs.

Feder Matthew struck out five for Althoff, while Nolan Gutjahr also fanned five for Metro-East.

The Crusaders are now 3-5, while the Knights drop to 1-5.

COLLINSVILLE 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: A seventh inning two-run double by Devon Bovinett gave Collinsville the win at Civic Memorial.

Sam Phelps was three-for-four for the Kahoks, while Noah Scurm and T.J. Williams had the only other RBIs on the day.

Bryce Zupan was three-for-four with two RBIs to lead the Eagles, while Gavin Lyday was two-for-four with two RBIs.

Brady Schiller and Garrett Morski both struck out three for Collinsville, while Nic Vaughn fanned two for CM.

The Kahoks are now 6-2, while the Eagles fall to 5-4.

GILLESPIE 16, HARDIN CALHOUN 10: Gillespie scored all 16 of their runs in the fifth inning in gaining the win at home against Calhoun.

Corey Nelson was two-for-four with three RBIs for the Warriors, while Trenton also had three RBIs on the afternoon.

Collin Johnson drove in four runs for the Miners, while Frankie Barrett and Bryce Higginbotham each had three RBIs and Cameron Hailstone drove home two.

Barrett allowed six hits and fanned six for Gillespie.

The Miners are now 4-2, while Calhoun goes to 4-6.

GRANITE CITY 10, HIGHLAND 5: Cameron Hibbets and Freddy Edwards both went three-for-five, with Edwards also having a RBI, as Granite City won over Highland and GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Austin Bonvicino had two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, and Cole Bartling contributed two RBIs on the day.

Kolby Frey had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Edwards allowed only two hits and struck out three in getting the win for Granite.

The Warriors are now 5-5, while Highland is 2-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Lauren Meyer scored a hat trick, Macy Hoppes a brace (two goals) and Bailey Washam also struck as McGivney shut out EAWR at home.

Katelyn Walker only had to make one save in recording a clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 4-4-3, while the Oilers fall to 1-5-0.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 3, COLORADO 2 (SHOOTOUT – STL 1, COL 0): Ryan O’Reilly’s shootout goal was the difference as the St. Louis Blues won 3-2 over the Colorado Avalanche at Enterprise Center Monday night.

The win put the Blues into a tie for second in the Central Division with the Nashville Predators, with St. Louis owning a tiebreak over Nashville, having won one more game in regulation or overtime than the Predators. It also put the Blues to within two points of division-leading Winnipeg, who won in overtime at Chicago Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, but Gabriel Landeskog brought the Avalanche to within 2-1 in the third, then Colorado tied it on a goal from Alexander Kerfoot with 47 seconds left in regulation and Colorado going with six attackers.

Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves for the Avalanche, while Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for St. Louis. The win tied Binnington with Jake Allen for the most wins by a rookie goalie in Blues history.

Although Colorado lost, the point they gained by going into overtime enabled the Avalanche to take a two-point lead over the Arizona Coyotes for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. The point also officially eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from the playoffs.

St. Louis is now 43-28-8 for 94 points with three games remaining. The Blues play their final road game of the regular season Wednesday night at Chicago, with the face-off coming at 7 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SUNDAY’S RESULT

MILWAUKEE 5, ST. LOUIS 4: Defending National League MVP Christian Yelich did it again on Sunday afternoon, tying a MLB record with a home run in his fourth straight game at the start of the season in the first, then doubling home the winning run in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 at Miller Park.

Paul De Jong gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the second on a homer to left in the fourth, then in the fifth, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers to extend the lead to 4-1. RBI singles in the seventh by Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw cut the Cardinal lead to 4-3 before Yelich unloaded a two-run double in the ninth to win it for Milwaukee.

Michael Wacha allowed only four hits while striking out seven in six innings for the Cardinals, while Jordan Hicks took the loss. Jacob Barnes got the win for the Brewers.

MONDAY’S RESULT

ST. LOUIS 6, PITTSBURGH 5 (11 INNINGS): The St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game in the eighth, only to see the Pittsburgh Pirates take the lead back in the bottom of the inning, but the Redbirds rallied again to tie the game in the ninth, then win it on a passed ball in the 11th to take a 6-5 win over the Bucs in Pittsburgh’s home opener at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh took a 3-0 lead in the first on a Josh Bell ground out that scored Adam Frazier, and a two-run double by Colin Moran, then extended the lead in the third on Bell’s sacrifice fly that scored Starling Marte. The Cardinals rallied in the seventh on Kolten Wong’s third home run of the year, a two-run shot to right, then pulled to within 4-3 on a bases loaded walk to Paul Goldschmidt, scoring Harrison Bader.

St. Louis then tied it in the eighth on a double by Tyler O’Neill, only to see Moran give Pittsburgh the lead back in the bottom of the eighth on a homer to right. Undaunted, the Cardinals retied the game in the top of the ninth on a Jose Martinez double over the center fielder’s head, scoring Paul De Jong, then won in the 11th when De Jong scored on a passed ball by the catcher. John Gant retired the Pirates in the bottom of the inning to preserve the Cardinals’ win.

Jordan Hicks got the win for St. Louis; he is now 1-1, while Gant got his first save of the season.

The Cardinals are now 2-3 and have their first off-day of the season today, then play at Pittsburgh again Wednesday night, with the first pitch coming at 6:05 p.m.

