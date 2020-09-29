MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT INDIAN SPRINGS GOLF COURSE, FILLMORE

MCCOY FINISHED TIED FOR EIGHTH AS SHELLS COME IN FIFTH IN SCC TOURNAMENT: Roxana's Mia McCoy finished in a tie for eighth as the top golfer for the team as the Shells finished fifth in the South Central Conference tournament, played Monday at Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore.

Litchfield won the championship with a score of 371, with Carlinville coming in second at 399, Staunton was third with a 407, Hillsboro placed fourth with a 412, the Shells were fifth with a team score of 428, Greenville came in sixth at 429, and Pana was seventh with a score of 469.

Laura Boston of the Purple Panthers was the individual winner, shooting an 84 to take the title, with teammate Carly Guinn second with an 86. Greenville's Anna Weiss and Staunton's Analise Best tied for third with scores of 94, while the Bulldogs' Caidy Tuetken and the Hilltoppers' Meagan Jorn tied for fifth with each shooting 95, Marlee Whitler of the Cavaliers was seventh with a 97, McCoy and Rachel Ronat of the Comets tied for eighth with scores of 98, and Elsa Mefford of the Cavvies rounded out the top ten with a 100.

Besides McCoy, Reagan Lynn shot a 102, Sarah Floyd had a 104, Ava Strohmeier and Sydney Watts each fired a 124, and Grace Brock carded a 126. Outside of Best and Tuetken, Kendall Meyer shot a 108, Whitney Weller fired an 110, Emma Tjaden had an 114, and Jackie Vercoglio carded a 129. Outside of Whitler and Mefford, Megan Dunn shot a 101, while Brigid Dunn came up with a 103, Peyton Drew shot an 110, and Emma Gansz had a 125.

HIGHLAND 190, MASCOUTAH 196, JERSEY 206: Highland's Claire Korte and Mascoutah's Sophia Florek and Claire Hamilton all tied for the medalist honors with all shooting 45 for nine holes as Jersey finished third in triangular meet with the host Bulldogs and the Indians on Monday afternoon.

Bria Tuttle led the Panthers with a 46, with Madi Darr shooting a 47, Jerra LaPlant firing a 55, Lindsay Duggan shooting a 58, Nataly Weiner fired a 63, and Emma Breitwesier carding a 70.

BOYS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 182, GRANITE CITY 186: Joey Hyten, fresh off his win at the Dick Gerber Invitational over the weekend at Edwardsville, shot a five-over-par 41 for nine holes to lead McGIvney to a close win over Granite City in a dual meet played at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach.

Besides Hyten, Clayton Hopfinger shot a 46 for the Griffins, while Drew Sowerwine fired a 48, and both Riley Knobloch and Brandon Reed each had a 48. The Warriors' scores were not available at press time.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 6, COLLINSVILLE 3: Juniors Anna Kane and Anna Summerhoff won both of their matches as Alton won at Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference dual meet.

Kane and Summerhoff combined to win their match at number three doubles, while Kane won her match at the number four singles position, and Summerhoff won at the number six slot. The top three singles players --- Lydia Criveau, Paige Rockholm and Ainsley Fortschneider --- also won their matches to provide the Redbirds their winning margin.

Alton is now 4-11 overall, 1-2 in the SWC, and play at O'Fallon on Tuesday.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

INAUGURAL CRUSADER CLASSIC AT ST. CLAIR COUNTRY CLUB, BELLEVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- 309

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 312

O'Fallon --- 316

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 325

Marquette Catholic --- 330

Mascoutah --- 332

Edwardsville --- 348

Belleville West --- 352

Freeburg --- 354

Breese Central --- 356

Father McGIvney Catholic 182, Granite City 186

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT INDIAN SPRINGS GOLF COURSE, FILLMORE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Litchfield --- 371

Carlinville --- 399

Staunton --- 407

Hillsboro --- 412

Roxana --- 428

Greenville --- 429

Pana --- 469

Highland 190, Mascoutah 196, Jersey 206

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 6, Collinsville 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SUNDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2

END OF REGULAR SEASON

2020 POSTSEASON

LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES PAIRINGS (ALL SERIES BEST-OF-THREE)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

(8) Milwaukee Brewers vs. (1) Los Angeles Dodgers

(7) Cincinnati Reds vs. (2) Atlanta Braves

(6) Miami Marlins vs. (3) Chicago Cubs

(5) St. Louis Cardinals vs. (4) San Diego Padres

AMERICAN LEAGUE

(8) Toronto Blue Jays vs. (1) Tampa Bay Rays

(7) Chicago White Sox vs. (2) Oakland Athletics

(6) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins

(5) New York Yankees vs. (4) Cleveland Indians

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6 --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Dallas Stars 0 (TB wins series and Stanley Cup 4-2)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING --- 2019-20 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY WINNER (PLAYOFF MVP): Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay)

NOTES: Former St. Louis Blues player Pat Maroon wins second consecutive Stanley Cup, Kevin Shattenkirk his first. This is the second Stanley Cup championship in Lightning franchise history, the first since 2004.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 RESULT

Miami Dolphins 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Bears 30, Atlanta Falcons 26

Buffalo Bills 35, Los Angeles Rams 32

Cleveland Browns 34, Washington Football Team 20

Tennessee Titans 31, Minnesota Vikings 30

New England Patriots 36, Las Vegas Raiders 20

San Francisco 49ers 38, New York Giants 9

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Philadelphia Eagles 23 (OT)

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Houston Texans 21

Indianapolis Colts 36, New York Jets 7

Detroit Lions 26, Arizona Cardinals 23

Carolina Panthers 21, Los Angeles Chargers 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Denver Broncos 10

Seattle Seahawks 38, Dallas Cowboys 31

Green Bay Packers 37, New Orleans Saints 30

MONDAY'S RESULT

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Baltimore Raves 20

