MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY'S RESULTS

ALTON 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18-21: Alton took a two-set sweep over visiting Southwestern at the Redbirds Nest.

Ella Artis had four points and two assists for the Redbirds, while Grace Carter had five points, two aces, a kill, two blocks and three assists, Berlynn Clayton had two points, an ace, a kill, two blocks and nine assists, Karen Lewis had a kill and two blocks, Tayen Orr had three points and two kills, Reese Plont had four points, an ace, seven kills and a block and Alyssa Wisniewski came up with nine points, two aces, four kills and a block.

Alton is now 9-6, while the Piasa Birds are now 0-7.

ROXANA 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17-14: Roxana jumped in front early in going on to a two-set sweep of Marquette at Marquette Family Arena.

Arista Bunn had three assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Byrd had a block and an assist, Livy Kratchsmer a kill, three blocks and an assist, Hanna Marshall had two points, two kills and three blocks, Kendall Meisenheimer had two kills and five blocks, Kylie Murray came up with three kills, three blocks and an assist, Ryan O'Leary had five points, an ace and an assist, Shay O'Leary served up two points, Abby Taylor had three points, an ace and an assist and Lizzy Wills had a kill and a block.

The Shells are now 8-4, while Marquette drops to 8-5.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, MT. OLIVE 2-5: Carlinville had very little trouble in taking their first win of the season, a two-set sweep of Mt. Olive at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had six kills and a block for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan had nine points and six aces, Hannah Gibson had two points, an ace, two kills and a block, Kallie Kimbro had a kill, Jordyn Loveless came up with 11 points, two aces, a kill and an assist, Melanie Murphy had a single point and three kills, Chloe Pope served up two points, Isabella Tiburzi had six points, six aces, a kill and six assists and Braley Wiser had 10 points, four aces, a kill and two assists.

Carlinville is now 1-8, while the Wildcats go to 2-5.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (ST. LOUIS) 14-11-16: MVCS bounced back from their loss on Friday to sweep Providence Classical Christian at home.

Jessie Huels had five kills, three digs and 12 points for the Warriors, while Anna Gaworski had seven assists, 16 aces and 28 points, while Audrey Gaworski came up with a block.

MVCS is now 2-6 on the year and plays at Thomas Jefferson School in St. Louis Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

In another match played on Monday, Highland won a close, hard-fought match over Trenton Wesclin 27-25, 27-25.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.) 25-25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 15-4-12: Kristen Vaughn and Anna Gaworski led the way for MVCS with five and four points respectively as the Warriors lost in three sets to Eagle Ridge.

BOYS GOLF

RED BUD 179, ROXANA 219, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 225, VALMEYER 239: Owen Stallings shot a three-over-par 39 for nine holes as the Musketeers won a quadrangular meet with the Shells, Lions and Pirates at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Mississippi Valley Christian lost to Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau, Mo. 4-0 on Friday, dropping their record to 1-3-1 on the season. The Warriors will play at Thomas Jefferson School in suburban St. Louis Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

LEBANON 7, VALMEYER 1: Ripken Voelker, assisted by Vincent Oggero, scored Valmeyer's only goal in the first half as Lebanon scored six times in the second half to take the three points at home over the Pirates.

Jake Coats had eight saves in goal for Valmeyer.

The Greyhounds are now 9-4-0, while the Pirates go to 2-5-0.

In other matches played in the Monday program, Pleasant Plains defeated Staunton 7-0, Williamsville won over Carlinville 5-0, Father McGivney Catholic lost at Mascoutah 4-1, Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River 15-0 and Granite City won over Highland 4-1. One other result --- Metro-East Lutheran at Roxana --- was unavailable at press time.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

PARKWAY SOUTH 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Both Kaitlyn Fenier and Sydney Bueher had a goal and two assists as Parkway South won over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium.

The names of the Edwardsville goal scorers weren't available at press time, but the Tigers cut a 2-0 deficit in half with 8:39 left in the third quarter, then tied the game 1:31 into the final period before South scored the winner from Bueher with 9:31 left in regulation.

The Patriots are now 5-8-0, while Edwardsville goes to 3-5-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a dual meet played in Belleville, visiting Granite City defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 6-3.

