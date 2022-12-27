MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 75, GILLESPIE 52: EAWR came up with a big fourth quarter to see off Gillespie in the first game of the White group.

The Oilers led all the way, with quarter scores being 18-13, 32-26 and 47-41 after the first three periods. EAWR outscored the Miners in the fourth period 28-11 for the final margin.

Devon Green led three Oiler players in double figures with 25 points, while Seth Slayden added 19 points, Jakob Gerber chipped in 16 points, Lucas Moore had seven points, Kiyu Stilts scored six points and Chris Carpenter scored two points.

Bryce Buhs led Gillespie with 15 points, Stan Wargo came up with nine points, Bryce Hahnsbehn added eight points, Bryan Jubelt, Jack Kaylar and Collyn Oberkfell all scored six points each and Cadyn Oberkfell had two points.

EAWR is now 5-10, while Gillespie falls to 2-5.

STAUNTON 55, HARDIN CALHOUN 39: In the opening game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament at the Carlinville Big House, Staunton went out to an early lead and never trailed in winning over Calhoun.

The Bulldogs led all the way, with quarter scores of 17-6, 29-15 and 38-27, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 13-12.

Braden Buffington had a big game for Staunton with 27 points, while Brady Gillen hitting for 15 points, Luke Dewitt scored six points, Cole Sternickle had three points and both Adam Overby and Ethan Sharp scored two points each.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 14 points, while Chase Caselton added 11 points, Jack Zipprich had five points, Chase Ralston scored four points, Cade Sievers came up with three points and Landon Sievers had two points.

The Bulldogs are now 5-5, while the Warriors go to 1-9.

LITCHFIELD 60, CARLINVILLE 39: In the second game of the Maroon group, Litchfield built a big halftime lead in going on to defeat the host Cavaliers.

The Purple Panthers led all the way, with advantages of 14-10, 34-18 and 53-28 after the first three quarters, with Carlinville outscoring Litchfield in the fourth 11-7.

Keenan Powell came up big for the Purple Panthers, scoring 30 points, while A.J. Odle added 16 points, Tate Dobrinich had six points, Clayton Bishop hit for three points, Keenan Logan had two points and Carson Saathoff had a single points.

Ryenn Hart led the Cavies with nine points, while Noah Convery had eight points, Matt Dunn and Triston Thompson each scored six points, Kolton Costello came up with four points and both Jack Rouse and Sawyer Smith had two points apiece.

Litchfield is now 7-4, while Carlinville slips to 3-7.

HILLSBORO 57, BUNKER HILL 50: In the other White group game, Hillsboro held off Bunker Hill, despite the Minutemen getting a big performance from Grant Burch, who scored 27 points.

Will Christian had an equally big game for the Hilltoppers, with 25 points, while Blaze Helton added 12 points, Dylan Lessman and Nathan Schaake both came up with six points each and Mitchell Lowe and Nathan Matbush each had four points.

To go along with Burch's 27 points, Bunker Hill got 10 points from Will Manar, Daniel Manar and Kyler Softley both scored five points apiece, Jack Wilcox had two points and Dean Thorne had one point.

Hillsboro is now 8-5, while the Minutemen fall to 2-7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN 39, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 26: Calhoun pulled away in the second half to take the win in their opener of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors led all the way, holding edges of 9-3, 17-8 and 28-17 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter 11-9.

Haley Schnelten led Calhoun with 10 points, while Audrey Gilman came up with nine points, Lila Simon scored eight points, Jaelyn Hill had seven points, Kate Zipprich came up with four points and Sadie Kiel had a single point.

Naomi Lansaw led Northwestern with nine points, with Kylie Kinser having eight points, Claire Woods scored five points and Addison Wright hit for four points.

The Warriors are now 4-1, while the Tigers go to 6-6.

CARLINVILLE 44, FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 30: The host Cavaliers won their opener in the White group, defeating South County.

Carlinville held the lead all the way, with edges of 12-6, 20-15 and 32-24 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Vipers 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

Jordyn Loveless led the Cavies with 13 points, with Isabella Tiburzi adding 12 points, Hannah Gibson scored 11 points, both Maddie Murphy and Addie Ruyle hit for three points each and Kaitlyn Reels scored two points.

Carlinville is now 5-8, while South County goes to 4-2.

In other games on the first day of the tournament, Nokomis won over Raymond Lincolnwood 52-27 and Gillespie won over Williamsville 52-41.

