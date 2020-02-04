MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44, MCCLUER NORTH 37: Anna McKee led the way with 18 points, Madison Webb hit for 12 points, Charlize Luehmann had eight points and Macy Hoppes six as McGivney won on the road at McCluer North in Florissant, Mo.

The Griffins held the lead all the way from start to finish, with quarter scores of 13-8, 29-16 and 42-25. The Stars did rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring McGivney 12-2, but the Griffins held on for the win.

McGivney is now 22-6, while McCluer North falls to 8-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, WATERLOO 23: Anna Hall was the scoring leader for CM on the night with 25 points, Kourttland Tyus had 17 and Tori Standefer nine as the Eagles won at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt over Waterloo.

CM led all the way, having advantages of 18-3. 34-10 and 56-20 after each quarter.

The Eagles up their mark to 24-4, while the Bulldogs drop to 11-12.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 45: Colleen Schumann once again was Calhoun's leading scorer with 15 points, while Ella Sievers had eight points and both Sydney Baalman and Ashleigh Presley had seven each as the Warriors lost at Jacksonville Routt.

The Rockets, coming off their championship at last week's Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, led all the way through, with quarter scores of 17-8, 34-15 and 43-29.

Bella McCartney led Routt with 23 points, while Lacey Schierl added 10.

The Warriors are now 7-18 on the season.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 42, THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL 41: In the quarterfinals of the Metro Athletic Conference tournament, MVCS got 17 points from Ashtyn Wright, 13 points from Rachel Gaworski and six from McKinzie Wright as the Warriors held off a fourth quarter rally to defeat Thomas Jefferson and advance to the semifinals.

MVCS led after the first quarter 4-1, and at halftime 24-11, then held a 30-17 lead after the third quarter. TJS doubled the score on the Warriors in the fourth quarter 24-12, but MVCS held on to take the win.

The Warriors up their record to 14-6, and will play in the semifinals of the tournament Thursday, with their opponent to be announced.

HOCKEY

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 53, St. Louis Gateway STEM 35

Metro-East Lutheran 75, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Father McGivney Catholic 44, McCluer North 37

Edwardsville 64, St. Louis Lutheran North 34

Steeleville 39, Valmeyer 38

Civic Memorial 66, Waterloo 23

Staunton 54, East Alton-Wood River 39

Triad 55, Granite City 43

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 56, Hardin Calhoun 45

Mississippi Valley Christian 42, Thomas Jefferson School 41

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- GROUP STAGE

BLUE CONFERENCE

CBC 5, Chaminade College Prep 1

Rockwood Summit 6, Lafayette 2

Rockwood Marquette 6, Edwardsville 0

RED CONFERENCE

DeSmet Jesuit 4, St. Louis U. High 4

Priory Catholic 3, Kirkwood 0

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

Wentzville Timberland 2, John Burroughs 2

Oakville 3, Fox 2

GROUP C

Imperial Seckman 4, Mary Institute-Country Day 2

GROUP D

Ft. Zumwalt East 11, Clayton 1

